Bristlecone Launches SAP Ariba Cloud Connection for Informatica Cloud Data Integration

New Connection Simplifies Data Integration and Improves Supply Chain Efficiencies

Bristlecone Inc., the premier supply chain consulting company, today announced the release of its SAP Ariba Cloud Connector for Informatica Cloud. The new connector will simplify data integration, helping reduce complexity in the procurement process and improve the efficiency of supply chain operations for Informatica customers.

Bristlecone, part of the $19B Mahindra Group, has built accelerated industry solutions and integrations for the past 20 years, helping organizations maximize ROI from their existing enterprise technology landscape leveraging best of the breed solutions in the cloud.

"As organizations move to a cloud based delivery model, they are facing challenges in continuing to operate and leverage their existing infrastructure investment, while also working to adopt new cloud based point solutions," said Irfan A. Khan, CEO and President of Bristlecone. "On premise and multi-cloud integration can be difficult for companies to undertake. The new Informatica connector will simplify the process of sharing information in real-time, facilitating collaboration between partners, vendors and customers through Ariba, allowing businesses to realize the value of their investments."

"Connectivity between Informatica and Ariba will address a long-standing global customer requirement that will bring supply chain efficiencies to our joint customers," said Ronen Schwartz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Big Data, Cloud and Data Integration, Informatica. "We are excited to begin our collaboration journey with Bristlecone and leverage their industry domain expertise in the extended supply chain space, building integration solutions that will deliver cross platform connectivity."

When we discuss Industry 4.0, Data is a core to its theme. New generation connected devices and smart applications are generating and gathering data of all kinds. Sharing that data across heterogeneous systems to drive better operations is key, enabling faster decision making with minimum disruptions. The need for data integration is acute in this environment. Increased and real-time access to data can lead to more flexibility and responsiveness for business. The integration between Ariba and Informatica will facilitate and enable this visibility and exchange of information.

Bristlecone, a subsidiary of the $19B Mahindra group, is a premier supply chain advisory firm focused on enabling digitally connected and anti-fragile supply chains. It has been rated by leading industry analysts as one of the supply chain management firms consistently over the last decade, with a singular focus on successfully addressing customer's Procurement, Supply Chain and Analytics challenges.

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Australia and India.

