CF&B Communication: Paris April 16th & 17th, 2018 - 80 listed SME's, 180 institutional investors face to face

Paris - On April 16th and 17th, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 13th edition of the 'SmallCap Event', where selected SME's travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending French and European institutional investors.

For two days, the business managers of listed companies (from Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and USA) will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in one-to-one meetings pre-organized by CF&B Communication.

80 listed companies, as well as about 180 institutional investors are expected to attend this event.

ATOUT CAPITAL, GFI SECURITIES, GREENSOME FINANCE, INVEST SECURITIES, KT&PARTNERS et MIDCAP PARTNERS are the main Partners in this edition.

Registration is free for investors: www.midcapevents.com (http://www.midcapevents.com)

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

