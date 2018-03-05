Scientists led by the University of Braunschweig have developed a new type of solar concentrator, which can concentrate light from any direction onto a small area, such as a solar panel. The researchers say that funnels can be tuned to different light wavelengths and stacked, allowing for conversion of the entire light spectrum into electricity.Solar concentrators - a type of lens that concentrates sunlight onto a small area - have not been widely adopted in solar energy, as most are only suited to work in conditions of strong, direct sunlight. Research newly published in the journal Nature Communications, ...

