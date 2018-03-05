Digital CX Adoption Set to Boost Customer Service Outsourcing and Offshoring

BOSTON, LONDON and PARIS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NelsonHall has launched a new study entitled The Client Vision for Next Generation Customer Service, which contains detailed insights into client visions for next generation customer experience (CX) services and reveals findings that are contrary to many expectations.

For example, while it has been widely suggested that the rise in use of digital channels and the decline in voice-based customer service will lead to reduced outsourcing and the transition of services to onshore, the study has found the opposite, with digital channels leading to greater adoption of customer service outsourcing .

More specifically:

Shoring patterns will remain largely unaffected by the introduction of next generation customer service models, and

Increased automation/digitalization will lead to increased offshore activity, especially in areas such as analytics.

The rationale is that customer service organizations will increasingly seek help in designing new digital services, in implementing digital channels and technologies, and in applying analytics. And offshore locations such as India tend to excel in these areas, with agents who are highly technically savvy. Hence, the CX outsourcing and offshoring value proposition will increase, from one based on agent availability and scalability to one of being able to deliver high-skill digital CX capability.

Other key findings include:

Service innovation is highly important to 85% of organizations over the next three years, especially so in the high-tech and telecoms sectors

are high priorities Organizations are seeking to implement new digital customer service process models led by techniques such as customer journey mapping and improved UX design

Despite high levels of satisfaction with customer support processes, there is significant scope for improvement in customer retention and outbound sales, where only ~50% of organiza tions express high satisfaction

Based on interviews with executives responsible for customer service operations in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, The Client Vision for Next Generation Customer Service addresses the specific customer service visions of executives in the energy & utilities, healthcare payer, high tech, life & P&C insurance, life sciences, retail, retail banking, telecoms, and travel sectors.

The report is essential reading for:

CX services professionals within corporations who need to understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation CX services, and

CX services providers seeking to transform and digitalize their CX services while de-risking their investment plans and enhancing their targeting.

The Client Vision for Next Generation Customer Service report is part of NelsonHall's CX Services program.

For further information on the report and the CX Services program, contact NelsonHall's Principal CX Services analyst, Ivan Kotzev.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation and digitally-transformed IT and business services. With analysts in the US, UK, and Europe, NelsonHall provides organizations with detailed insights on markets and vendors that helps de-risk their sourcing engagements and make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions.

