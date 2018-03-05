London stocks nudged just a touch higher in early trade on Monday as fears of a US trade war and concerns about rising inflation continued to play on investors' minds ahead of the latest reading on the UK services sector. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,078.02, while the pound was 0.1% lower versus the dollar at 1.3792 and flat against the euro at 1.1204. Meanwhile, in Milan the FTSE MIB index was off 0.8% at 21,733.03 as Italy looked set for a hung parliament after voters backed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...