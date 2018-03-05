Soco International said on Monday that merger talks with Kuwait Energy have ended. The oil and gas exploration and production company, which announced back in January that it was evaluating a potential merger of equals, said it could not reach agreement with Kuwait Energy on the basis for an acceptable transaction. "Soco's board remains committed to its strategy of shareholder value creation through sustainable cash returns to shareholders and growth of the business. The Soco team, which has a ...

