French insurer AXA has agreed to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for 12.4bn ($15.3bn). Under the terms of the deal, XL shareholders will receive $57.60 per share, which is a premium of 33% to XL's closing share price on 2 March. The transaction, which is expected to complete during the second half of the year, will be funded by around 3.5bn of cash at hand, 6bn from the planned US IPO and related transactions and 3bn of subordinated debt. AXA chief executive Thomas Buberl said: "This transaction is a ...

