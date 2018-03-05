

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence weakened sharply in March largely due to the deterioration in Germany, survey data from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index fell to 24.0 in March from 31.9 in February. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 30.9.



The current conditions index came in at 45.8 in March, down from 49.5 a month ago. Meanwhile, the expectations index declined sharply to 4.3 from 15.5 in the previous month.



In Germany, the investor sentiment index slid to 29.1 in March from 36.2 in February as the expectations index declined to negative 2.5. This was first negative score since February 2016.



Germany's current conditions index decreased to 65.8 in March from 71.5 a month ago.



