Paint Additives Market Size Worth $10.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpaint additives marketsize is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The industry is driven by growing demand from industrial and architectural segments. Paints and coatings are used in a wide range of applications in industries such as oil and gas, marine, aerospace, cookware and household, furniture, machinery, and automotive.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Currently, an increasing number of industry participants are moving toward manufacturing "green paints" - environment-friendly paints with zero volatile organic compound. This trend is primarily owing to a shift in consumer preferences, influenced by stringent regulatory policies. These aspects are expected to positively influence the market over the forecast period.

Increase in construction spending in emerging economies is expected to boost demand for various types of paints and coatings in the buildings and construction segment, consequently driving demand for paint additives. Surge in demand for paints and coatings, particularly powder-based coatings, is expected to benefit the overall product sector.

In terms of revenue, the architectural application segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for 38.1% of the industry revenue that year. Increased use of waterborne paints and coatings in the construction sector is expected to fuel segment growth over the coming years, owing to the eco-friendly nature of these products.

Rise in demand for bio-based products and sustainable solutions, including amendments in regulations in the recent past, are major factors increasing the use of paints and coatings in various segments of the industry. Any change in government regulations and additive norms, especially regarding personal care and homecare products, is expected to significantly impact the economy of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Paint Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rheology Modifiers, Biocides, Anti-Foamers, Wetting & Dispersion Agents), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/paint-additives-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The paint additives market was estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025, mainly owing to increasing demand from industrial and architectural applications

in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025, mainly owing to increasing demand from industrial and architectural applications The architectural application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025, on account of growing construction activities in developing countries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Central and South America

and Central and Rheology modifiers emerged as the largest product segment in terms of revenue in 2016; the segment is estimated to reach close to USD 3.0 billion by 2025

by 2025 The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years owing to thriving construction, automotive, and marine industries. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next eight years owing to thriving construction, automotive, and marine industries. In terms of revenue, the regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 Key players such as AkzoNobel N.V.; Arkema S.A.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; ANGUS Chemical Company; and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. dominate the global market for paint additives.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Pearlescent Pigment Market - Global pearlescent pigment market size was USD 1.26 billion in 2014. The industry is characterized by rising preference for exclusivity and aesthetic brilliance in automotive paints and industrial coatings.

Global pearlescent pigment market size was in 2014. The industry is characterized by rising preference for exclusivity and aesthetic brilliance in automotive paints and industrial coatings. Waterborne Coating Additives Market - The global waterborne coating additives market size was estimated to be 125.0 kilo tons in 2014. Growing infrastructure spending in industrial and residential sectors, particularly in South East Asia and the Middle East & Africa , is expected to drive product demand in architectural and industrial wood segments.

The global waterborne coating additives market size was estimated to be 125.0 kilo tons in 2014. Growing infrastructure spending in industrial and residential sectors, particularly in and the & , is expected to drive product demand in architectural and industrial wood segments. High Performance Pigments Market - The global High Performance Pigments Market was worth USD 4.17 billion in 2014. Growing automotive coatings demand is presumed to play a key role in positively shaping the market growth over the forecast period.

The global High Performance Pigments Market was worth in 2014. Growing automotive coatings demand is presumed to play a key role in positively shaping the market growth over the forecast period. Metallic Pigments Market - Global Metallic Pigments Market size was USD 773.5 million in 2014. The industry is characterized by increasing demand for high performance pigments with eco-friendly attributes in major applications such as coatings, printing, cosmetics and building materials.

Grand View Research has segmented the global paint additives market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Paint Additives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Rheology modifiers

Biocides

Anti-foamers

Wetting & dispersion agents

Others

Paint Additives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Architectural

Industrial

Wood & furniture

Automotive

Others

Paint Additives Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com