Tieto Empathic Building Relies on Wirepas Mesh Connectivity

Tieto has licensed Wirepas Mesh for Empathic Building service. Tieto Empathic Building is using Nordic Semiconductor nRF52 radio hardware with Wirepas Mesh network in customer buildings.

Tieto Empathic Building service is solving end-user problems in modern working and learning environments like activity-based offices. Relevant data in right location drops unwanted administration and increases user wellbeing and performance. Wirepas Mesh is a de-centralized radio communications protocol for large scale Industrial IoT applications such as smart metering, lighting, asset tracking, logistics and environmental sensoring. It enables limitless scale, ultra-low power operations, high reliability, and it is easy to deploy.

"Real-time reliable data without annoying delays is needed to cater superb user experience. We wanted to introduce service to our customers that does not need any ICT competence. Our solution is as easy to implement as a microwave oven," says Tomi Teikko, Head of Tieto Empathic Building

Wirepas matches well to Empathic Building's application requirements. It is scalable, reliable, easy to deploy and efficient in terms of total cost of ownership. It is also radio spectrum friendly, which is of great importance in a building and office environment where several networks need to co-exist without interference.

"The partnership with Tieto is a great proof-case of the versatility of Wirepas Mesh. The fact that we are able to do trade-offs between different network parameters, even run-time, guarantees that we can ensure a fit-for-purpose connectivity for different use cases and applications. We are proud that Tieto has chosen our technology for their new service platform," Wirepas CEO Teppo Hemiä says.

Wirepas

Wirepas is focused on providing the most reliable, optimized, scalable and easy to use device connectivity for its customers. Wirepas Mesh is a de-centralized radio communications protocol that can be used in any device, with any radio chip and on any radio band. With Wirepas Mesh there is no need for traditional repeaters because every wireless device is a smart router of the network. The connected devices form the network - easy as that. Wirepas has its headquarters in Tampere, Finland and offices in France, Germany, South Korea, the UK and the United States.

Things connected - Naturally

www.wirepas.com - Twitter - LinkedIn



Tieto

Tieto aims to capture the significant opportunities of the data-driven world and turn them into lifelong value for people, business and society. We aim to be customers' first choice for business renewal by combining our software and services capabilities with a strong drive for co-innovation and ecosystems. www.tieto.com

For more information, please contact:

Teppo Hemiä

CEO

phone +35850-561-0198

teppo.hemia@wirepas.com

Sebastian Linko

Vice President

Marketing and Communications

+35840-023-6607

sebastian.linko@wirepas.com

Tomi Teikko

Head of Tieto Empathic Building

+358-405009400

tomi.j.teikko@tieto.com

