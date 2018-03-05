

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kuwait Energy plc confirmed that its discussions with SOCO International plc have been terminated as the parties could not reach agreement on mutually acceptable transaction terms. On 8 January 2018, Kuwait Energy said it was in preliminary discussions with SOCO regarding a possible merger.



Kuwait Energy is an independent oil and gas company actively engaged in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of hydrocarbons across the MENA region.



