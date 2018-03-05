Now Hiring 400+: Cashplus Launches Major Recruitment Drive

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cashplus, Britain's original digital challenger to banks, is seeking to recruit 400 additional staff over the next five years as it fuels plans to become the 'Now Generation' SME specialist bank.

Cashplus has proven it's possible to be both innovative and profitable, amassing a string of record firsts in its 13-year history, including being the first to introduce an instant online Business Current Account - paving the way for the neo-banks to follow in Cashplus' footsteps. The company, almost certainly the first Fintech challenger to banks to become and remain profitable six years ago, has acquired over 1.3 million UK customers since opening its doors, including 100,000+ small business owners. And, there's no end in sight to its growth as Cashplus continues to innovate its instant online decision, real-time, anytime banking services and specialised lending products.

With headquarters near London Bridge and Customer Services based just outside of Liverpool, Cashplus plans to more than double the size of its current workforce by 2022. And there's no need to wait as the company is hiring immediately for positions, with currently available roles advertised on their LinkedIn page.

Rich Wagner, CEO & Founder of Cashplus, explained: "This is an exciting time in our history as we now move to become a challenger bank. We've got here because of the drive and determination of our people, who continually push the boundaries of traditional banking for the benefit of our customers - those typically overlooked by the High Street banks. If you're looking for an exciting and energetic environment, and want to be part of our mission to expand the range of the banking and lending products and services we offer our business customers as we become a bank - then join us."

About Cashplus

Cashplus, the trading name of Advanced Payment Solutions Ltd (APS), has been FCA authorised and regulated for over a decade. During this time, it has amassed a string of 'Firsts', including the first non-bank to offer banking services through the 11,500 Post Office branches and the first non-bank to introduce an instant online business current account.

Cashplus, one of the pioneers in Fintech, has developed a wide range of digital banking services, which challenge the traditional banking model. Through its proprietary technologies, award winning products and superior in-house data analytics, Cashplus has been able to offer over 1.3 million customers fast, convenient and transparent banking solutions to efficiently manage their finances and business cash flow. Recently voted the Best Challenger Bank 2017 by readers of PayBefore even though it's not a Bank yet, Cashplus continues to provide innovative banking solutions for customers typically overlooked by traditional banks.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, APS has a full permission credit licence for consumer credit activities (FRN 671140). APS Financial Ltd ("AFL"), a subsidiary of APS, is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for the issuing of electronic money (FRN 900002).

AFL was the first non-bank issuer to gain Mastercard membership and is a member of both the Electronic Money and Emerging Payments Associations.