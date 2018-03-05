Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 5, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq CSD has begun offering Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) registration service in the Baltic countries.



Details of the new LEI service and the application forms are now available in Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, and English on the Nasdaq CSD website at nasdaqcsd.com/lei .



"We are proud to be part of the global LEI initiative, which generates tangible benefits for businesses. The publicly available LEI data pool makes it possible to see the ownership links and is a great tool to enhance transparency in the global marketplace," says Indars Ascuks, the CEO of Nasdaq CSD. "As the regional central securities depository in the Baltics, powered by safe and efficient post-trade infrastructure, we have extensive experience in validating and maintaining data for Baltic market participants. We will use this experience to provide legal entities active on global financial markets with a unique LEI code."



The Legal Entity Identifier or LEI code is a unique 20-character alphanumeric code for legal entities participating in the financial markets. Europe's MiFID II and MiFIR regulations require the use of LEIs to identify the contracting parties to financial market transactions worldwide and make it easier for regulators to recognize possible systemic risks at an early stage. The ultimate aim is to better manage financial risks. For more information about the use of LEI, visit: gleif.org/en/about-lei/regulatory-use-of-the-lei.



About Nasdaq CSD



Nasdaq CSD SE (Societas Europaea) is the regional central securities depository in the Baltics, with a business presence in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It provides post-trade infrastructure and a wide range of securities services for Baltic market participants. The CSD is a fundamental element in the Baltic financial market, settling shares and other securities issued by companies and governments in three individual securities settlement systems, one governed by Estonian law, second governed by Latvian law and third governed by Lithuanian law. Nasdaq CSD is licensed under the European CSDR and supervised by Baltic regulatory institutions cooperating in accordance with the CSDR. The depository is powered by modern straight-through processing technology connected to the pan-European T2S platform. Nasdaq CSD is a part of the Nasdaq Group. Nasdaq, Inc., the ultimate parent, provides trade and post-trade services in more than 50 countries. To learn more, visit: nasdaqcsd.com.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com.



