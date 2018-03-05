Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Half-yearly Financial Report

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

Half-yearly Financial Report

The Company has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Half-Yearly Financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2017. The Report will shortly be available via the Company'sInvestment Manager's website www.ruffer.co.uk and will shortly be available for inspection online at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do website.

Key Performance Indicators*

31.12.17 Share price total return over 6 months** 0.4% NAV total return per share over 6 months 1.2% Premium of share price to NAV 2.0% Dividends per share over 6 months 0.9p Annual dividend yield 0.8% Annualised total return per share since launch 8.1%

Financial Highlights

31.12.17 30.06.17 Share price 235.5p 236.0p NAV £393,667,417 £376,116,913 Market capitalisation £401,500,220 £387,543,662 Number of shares in issue 170,488,416 164,213,416 NAV per share at period/year end as reported to the LSE 230.9p 229.0p NAV per share at period/year end as calculated on an IFRS basis 230.8p 228.7p

Company Information

Incorporation Date 01.06.04 Launch Date 08.07.04 Launch Price 100p per share Initial Net Asset Value 98p per share Accounting dates Interim Final 31 December 30 June (Unaudited) (Audited)

*31 December 2017 figures use NAV per share at bid-market prices as reported to the LSE. Prior periods used NAV per share at mid-market prices as reported to the LSE.

** Assumes reinvestment of dividends.

Fund Size

Accounting Net Asset Net Asset Number of Period to: Value Value per Share Shares In Issue 31.12.17 £393,489,223 230.8p * 170,488,416 30.06.17 £375,601,706 228.7p 164,213,416 30.06.16 £331,484,744 212.7p 155,838,416 30.06.15 £337,222,401 218.4p 154,413,416 30.06.14 £318,040,568 206.5p 154,013,416

* Net Asset Value per share reported to the London Stock Exchange was £2.309 using bid market values. In prior years Net Asset Value per share reported to the London Stock Exchange used mid market values. Bidprices are presented as fair value in the Financial Statements.

Share Price Range

Accounting Highest Lowest Period to: Offer Price Bid Price 31.12.17 236.5p 227.5p 30.06.17 241.0p 211.0p 30.06.16 225.0p 195.0p 30.06.15 226.0p 194.3p 30.06.14 229.0p 200.5p

Net Asset Value Range

Accounting Highest Lowest Period to: NAV NAV 31.12.17 230.9p 224.2p 30.06.17 233.4p 213.0p 30.06.16 219.9p 196.2p 30.06.15 224.3p 204.1p 30.06.14 220.6p 203.4p

Investment Manager's Report for the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017

Performance review

Shareholders frequently tell us that the role the Ruffer Investment Company plays for them is to be a steady ship in a storm; capital protection and steady positive returns through all economic scenarios. In the last six months the capital protection part of that mantra has been achieved, but the return element has been disappointing - a far cry from the double digit returns of 2016. This explains the 'could do better' element to the headmaster's half yearly report. Was the Company too cautiously positioned? With the benefit of hindsight - yes - but many fragilities exist in markets today and our job is not to eke out every last cent of return in exuberant times, it is to look forward and ensure that shareholders are protected when the storm hits.

Within the portfolio equity positions have performed well, particularly Japanese financials and some western equity selections (Games Workshop, Sophos, Lamb Weston), but these gains have largely been offset by the cost of protection, notably option protection.

Portfolio changes

At asset class level there has not been a significant shift in exposure. The principal change was to reduce short dated index-linked bond exposure from 11% to 6%. This does not reflect a change in view on inflation but, as explained in the annual report, there has been a reduction in the nominal interest rate risk in the portfolio (i.e. we worry that nominal bond yields may rise). This has been partly achieved using interest rate options and partly in buying interest rate sensitive equities. This next step reduces gross exposure. To be clear, the interesting part of the linker market is the ultra-long-dated bonds and this position has not changed and has been a small positive contributor over the last six months. Elsewhere, profits have been taken in some of the better performing equities that are approaching fair value (TAG Immobilien +107%, Mitsubishi Electric +47% and Deutsche Post +91%). This equity exposure has been replaced with new opportunities uncovered by our analysts typically in unloved sectors; McKesson (a pharmaceuticals distribution business supposedly under threat from Amazon) and Foot Locker (suffering from general disgust with the retail sector and recent lacklustre performance by Nike) being two good examples. The latter has got off to an excellent start.

Investment outlook

The cult of the central banker has driven markets for the last 35 years. Inflation-targeting mandates in a disinflationary world (think about the collapse of communism, globalisation, offshoring, the internet) have allowed the world's central banks to run monetary policy too loose and respond to any threat (the dotcom bubble, the Financial Crisis) with further stimulus. This is what has been known as the 'central bank put' and it is likely to be coming to an end. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, central banks have exhausted most of the tools at their disposal, which will make it harder for them to respond in the future (they have admitted this themselves and called on governments to support economic growth via fiscal policy). Secondly, the western world's have-nots are in the ascendancy (we see this through Corbyn's rise, Brexit, Trump) and in a world with too much debt, a wealth transfer needs to take place from the creditors (the have's) to the debtors (the have-not's). Central bankers recognise this (from an economic perspective at least) and continue to pursue a policy of financial repression, keeping interest rates below the rate of inflation in order to effect this transfer of wealth. This is not theoretical pontification. UK inflation (as measured by RPI) is running at 3.9% and the Bank of England Base Rate is 0.5%; savers' nest eggs are being eroded in real terms. To date the impact has been mitigated as the principal form of inflation has been in asset prices which has benefitted the haves. This is unlikely to continue as valuations hit nose-bleed altitudes, while what little earnings growth there has been is fuelled by borrowing in one form or another (share buybacks being the most popular mechanism to support earnings per share). The combination of high levels of debt and high asset prices never ends well. If we are wrong then we hope to generate a positive return, which will look modest compared to the opportunities elsewhere and we will be an inexpensive insurance policy which was not needed. If we are right then this is exactly the sort of scenario we need to protect our shareholders from. Nine years into the second longest bull market in modern times, history would suggest that caution will be rewarded.

Ruffer AIFM Limited

1 March 2018

Top Ten Holdings

Fair % of Holding at Value Total Net Investments Currency 31.12.17 £ Assets UK Index-Linked Gilt 0.375% 22/03/2062 GBP 8,400,000 22,554,941 5.73 UK Index-Linked Gilt 0.125% 22/03/2068 GBP 7,500,000 19,873,913 5.05 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.625% 15/07/2021 USD 19,350,000 15,955,776 4.05 LF Ruffer Gold Fund* GBP 9,994,002 15,813,510 4.02 UK Index-Linked Gilt 1.875% 22/11/2022 GBP 9,710,000 15,712,130 3.99 Ruffer Illiquid Multi Strategies Fund 2015** GBP 22,985,080 15,328,750 3.89 UK Treasury Bill 0.00% 26/03/2018 GBP 15,000,000 14,993,025 3.81 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.125% 15/01/2023 USD 17,500,000 13,717,084 3.49 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.375% 15/07/2023 USD 17,000,000 13,420,100 3.41 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 1.125% 15/01/2021 USD 13,500,000 11,588,807 2.95

* LF Ruffer Gold Fund is classed as a related party because its investment manager, Ruffer LLP, is the parent company of the Company's Investment Manager.

** Ruffer Illiquid Multi Strategies Fund 2015 Ltd is classed as a related party as it shares the same Investment Manager as the Company.

Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board is responsible for the Company's system of internal controls and for reviewing its effectiveness. The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company by using the Company's risk matrix as the basis for analysing the Company's system of internal controls while monitoring the investment limits and restrictions set out in the Company's investment objective and policy.

The principal risks assessed by the Board relating to the Company were disclosed in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2017. The principal risks disclosed include investment risk, operational risk, accounting, legal and regulatory risk and financial risks. A detailed explanation of these can be found on pages 9 and 10 in the Annual Financial Report. The Board and Investment Manager do not consider these risks to have materially changed during the six months ended 31 December 2017, and are not expected to change in the remaining six months of the financial year.

Going Concern

The Directors believe that, having considered the Company's investment objective (see Business Model and Strategy on page 8 of the Annual Financial Report), financial risk management and associated risks (see note 19 to the Financial Statements on pages 51 to 60 of the Annual Financial Report) and in view of the liquidity of investments, the income deriving from those investments and its holding in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has adequate financial resources and suitable management arrangements in place to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Statements.

Responsibility Statement

Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the half-yearly financial report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

the half-yearly financial report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS') 34, Interim Financial Reporting; and

the half-yearly financial report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements (including the Investment Manager's Report) meet the requirements of an interim management report and include a fair review of the information required by:

a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board,

Ashe Windham

Chairman

Christopher Russell

Director

1 March 2018

Independent Review Report

To the Shareholders of Ruffer Investment Company Limited

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of Financial Statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2017 which comprises the condensed statement of financial position, the condensed statement of comprehensive income, the condensed statement of changes in equity, the condensed statement of cash flows and related notes 1 to 9. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of Financial Statements.

This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

Directors' responsibilities

The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in note 2, the Annual Financial Report of the Company is prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The condensed set of Financial Statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union.

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of Financial Statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of Financial Statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2017 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Deloitte LLP

St Peter Port, Guernsey

1 March 2018

Condensed Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at 31 December 2017

31.12.17 30.06.17 (Unaudited) (Audited) Notes £ £ ASSETS Non-current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 367,723,864 346,628,281 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 26,836,964 27,950,946 Derivative financial assets 7 3,397,082 5,593 Receivables 376,783 3,147,558 30,610,829 31,104,097 Total assets 398,334,693 377,732,378 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to the Company's shareholders Management share capital 4 2 2 Net assets attributable to holders of redeemable participating preference shares 393,489,223 375,601,706 Total equity 393,489,225 375,601,708 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Payables 4,472,475 1,216,265 Derivative financial liabilities 7 372,993 914,405 Total liabilities 4,845,468 2,130,670 Total equity and liabilities 398,334,693 377,732,378 Net assets attributable to holders of redeemable participating preference shares (per share) 8 2.308 2.287

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved on 1 March 2018 and signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

Ashe Windham

Chairman

Christopher Russell

Director

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the period ended 31 December 2017

01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 31.12.16 Notes Revenue Capital Total Total £ £ £ £ Fixed interest income 370,429 - 370,429 438,512 Dividend income 1,957,374 - 1,957,374 1,790,874 Net changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 1,570,779 1,570,779 32,600,798 Other gains/(losses) - 3,407,148 3,407,148 (7,970,688) Total income 2,327,803 4,977,927 7,305,730 26,859,496 Management fees 5 - (1,781,073) (1,781,073) (1,640,125) Expenses (437,364) (28,721) (466,085) (553,206) Total expenses (437,364) (1,809,794) (2,247,158) (2,193,331) Profit for the period before tax 1,890,439 3,168,133 5,058,572 24,666,165 Withholding tax (200,961) - (200,961) (201,420) Profit for the period after tax 1,689,478 3,168,133 4,857,611 24,464,745 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,689,478 3,168,133 4,857,611 24,464,745 Basic and diluted earnings per share* 1.01p 1.88p 2.89p 15.63p

* Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the profit after taxation by the weighted average number of redeemable participating preference shares. The weighted average number of shares for the period was 167,942,104 (31 December 2016: 156,542,241).

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

For the period ended 31 December 2017

Total Management Share Other 01.07.17 to Notes share capital capital reserves 31.12.17 £ £ £ £ Balance at 30 June 2017 2 148,250,891 227,350,815 375,601,708 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 4,857,611 4,857,611 Transactions with Shareholders: Share capital issued 4 - 14,614,650 - 14,614,650 Share issue costs 4 - (73,073) - (73,073) Distribution for the period 3 - - (1,511,671) (1,511,671) Balance at 31 December 2017 2 162,792,468 230,696,755 393,489,225 Net Assets attributable to holders of redeemable participating preference shares

at the end of the period 393,489,225

Total Management Share Other 01.07.16 to Notes share capital capital reserves 31.12.16 £ £ £ £ Balance at 30 June 2016 2 128,816,232 202,668,512 331,484,746 Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 24,464,745 24,464,745 Transactions with Shareholders: Share capital issued - 6,909,338 - 6,909,338 Share issue costs - (69,093) - (69,093) Distribution for the period - - (2,649,253) (2,649,253) Balance at 31 December 2016 2 135,656,477 224,484,004 360,140,483 Net Assets attributable to holders of redeemable participating preference shares at the end of the period 360,140,483

Under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, the Company can distribute dividends from capital and revenue reserves, subject to satisfying a solvency test.

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the period ended 31 December 2017

Notes 01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (55,303,660) (80,940,860) Proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (including realised gains) 40,948,043 101,243,579 Increase in other receivables (47,901) (3,993) Transaction costs paid to brokers (28,721) (131,131) Fixed interest income received 391,404 462,628 Dividends received 1,851,796 1,566,973 Operating expenses paid (2,247,832) (2,032,554) Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations (314,905) (10,047,018) Cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (14,751,776) 10,117,624 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid 3 (1,511,671) (2,649,253) Proceeds from issue of redeemable participating preference shares 15,437,500 6,909,338 Share issue costs (77,187) (69,093) Net cash generated from financing activities 13,848,642 4,190,992 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (903,134) 14,308,616 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 27,950,946 14,513,399 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (210,848) 92,288 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 26,836,964 28,914,303

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the period ended 31 December 2017

1. The Company

The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey on 1 June 2004 as a company limited by shares and as an authorised closed-ended investment company. As an existing closed-ended fund the Company is deemed to be granted an authorised declaration in accordance with section 8 of the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended and rule 6.02 of the Authorised Closed-ended Investment Schemes Rules 2008. The Company is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE').

2. Significant accounting policies

The following accounting policies have been applied consistently in dealing with items which are considered to be material in relation to the Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Basis of preparation

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2017 have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS and in accordance with IAS 34, and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

They have been prepared on a going concern basis and under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss, and in accordance with the Principal Documents and applicable Guernsey Law.

This half-yearly financial report, covering the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017, is not audited.

The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been applied to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements as in the Annual Financial Report at 30 June 2017. The presentation of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements is consistent with the Annual Financial Report.

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the Annual Financial Report and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2017. The Audit Report on those accounts was not qualified.

The preparation of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense and the accompanying disclosures. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets or liabilities affected in future periods.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Standards, amendments and interpretations that are not yet effective

The following standards and interpretations, which have not been applied in these Financial Statements, were in issue at the reporting date but were not yet effective:

IFRS 9 - Financial instruments: Classification and measurement (effective date - 1 January 2018)

The Board anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations in a future period will not have a material impact on the Financial Statements of the Company. The Company is currently evaluating the potential effect of this standard but believes that it will not have a material impact due to the fact that the Company's financial instruments are currently measured at fair value through profit or loss.

3. Dividends to shareholders

Dividends, if any, are declared semi-annually, usually in September and March each year. The Company paid and declared the following dividends during the period:

01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Interim dividend of 0.9p (2016: 1.7p) 1,511,671 2,649,253

A second interim dividend of 0.9p per share in respect of the half year ending 31 December 2017 was declared on 1 March 2018. The dividend is payable on 23 March 2018 to shareholders on record at 9 March2018.

4. Share capital

31.12.17 30.06.17 Authorised Share Capital £ £ 100 Management Shares of £1.00 each 100 100 200,000,000 Unclassified Shares of 0.01p each 20,000 20,000 75,000,000 C Shares of 0.10p each 75,000 75,000 95,100 95,100 Number of shares Share Capital 01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 30.06.17 31.12.17 30.06.17 Issued Share Capital £ £ Management Shares Management Shares of £1.00 each 2 2 2 2 Equity Shares Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01p each: Balance at start of period/year 164,213,416 155,838,416 148,250,891 128,816,232 Issued and fully paid during the period/year 6,275,000 8,025,000 14,614,650 18,794,508 Issued and awaiting settlement - 350,000 - 822,850 Share issue costs - - (73,073) (182,699) Balance as at end of period/year 170,488,416 164,213,416 162,792,468 148,250,891

Blocklisting and additional shares issued

At the start of the period, the Company had the ability to issue 7,781,342 redeemable participating shares under a blocklisting facility. Under the blocklisting facility, 6,275,000 (30 June 2017: 8,375,000) new redeemable participating preference shares of 0.01 pence each were allotted and issued during the period for a total consideration of £14,614,650 (30June 2017: £19,617,358). These new redeemable participating preference shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

As at 31 December 2017, the Company had the ability to issue a further 6,033,841 (30 June 2017: 7,781,342) redeemable participating preference shares under the blocklisting facility.

On 1 December 2017, a special resolution was passed that enables the Board to allot 16,796,341 equity securities, being 10% of the equity securities in issue at the latest practicable date prior to the 2017 AGM notice, excluding shares held in treasury for cash and pursuant to Article 7(2)(G) of the Articles. The rights under Article 7 (2) (B) were thereby excluded.

Redeemable participating preference shares in issue

As at 31 December 2017, the Company had 170,488,416 (30 June 2017: 164,213,416) redeemable participating preference shares of 0.01 (30 June 2017: 0.01) pence each and 2 (30 June 2017: 2) Management shares of £1.00 (30 June 2017: £1.00) each in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company at 31 December 2017 were 170,488,418 (30 June 2017: 164,213,418).

Purchase of Own Shares by the Company

A special resolution was passed on 1 December 2017 which authorised the Company in accordance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 to make purchases of its own shares as defined in that Ordinance of its Participating Shares of 0.0l pence each, provided that:

(i) the maximum number of shares the Company can purchase is no more than 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital;

(ii) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share is 0.01 pence, being the nominal value per share;

(iii) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for the share is an amount equal to the higher of (i) 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for a share taken from the LSE Daily Official List for the 5 business days immediately preceding the day on which the Share is purchased and (ii) the price stipulated in Article 5(i) of the Buy-back and Stabilisation Regulation (No 2237 of 2003);

(iv) purchases may only be made pursuant to this authority if the shares are (at the date of the proposed purchase) trading on the LSE at a discount to the lower of the undiluted or diluted NAV;

(v) the authority conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2018 or, if earlier, on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is renewed prior to such time; and

(vi) the Company may make a contract to purchase shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make an acquisition of shares pursuant to any such contract.

5. Related party transactions

The Directors are responsible for the determination of the investment policy of the Company and have overall responsibility for the Company's activities.

Investment Management Agreement

The Company is managed by Ruffer AIFM Ltd, a subsidiary of Ruffer LLP, a privately owned business registered in England and Wales as a limited liability partnership. The Company and the Investment Manager have entered into an Investment Management Agreement under which the Investment Manager has been given responsibility for the day-to-day discretionary management of the Company's assets (including uninvested cash) in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy, subject to the overall supervision of the Directors and in accordance with the investment restrictions in the Investment Management Agreement and the Company's Articles of Association.

The market value of LF Ruffer Japanese Fund and LF Ruffer Gold are deducted from the NAV of the Company before the calculation of management fees on a monthly basis. For additional information, refer to the Portfolio Statement.

Total management fees charged to the capital reserves of the Company, including the outstanding management fees at the end of the period, are detailed below:

01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Management fees for the period 1,781,073 1,640,125 Payable at end of the period 290,179 278,004

Shares held in the Company as Managing Member of Ruffer LLP

As at 31 December 2017, an immediate family member of the Chairman Ashe Windham owned 100 (30 June 2017: 100) Shares in the Managing Member of the Ruffer LLP. This amounts to less than 5% (30 June 2017: less than 5%) of the Company's issued share capital.

Directors

As at 31 December 2017, the Company had five non-executive directors, all of whom were independent from the Investment Manager and its parent company Ruffer LLP. Mrs Sarah Evans resigned as Director on 31 January 2018.

The Directors of the Company are remunerated for their services at such a rate as the Directors determine provided that the aggregate amount of such fees does not exceed £200,000 (30 June 2017: £200,000) per annum.

Each Director was paid a fee of £27,000 (30 June 2017: £27,000) per annum, except for the Chairman who was paid £38,000 (30 June 2017: £38,000) per annum and Sarah Evans, Chairman of the Audit Committee was paid £31,000 (30 June 2017: £31,000) per annum.

01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 31.12.16 £ £ Directors' fees for the period 75,000 69,000 Payable at end of the period 37,721 30,305

Shares held by related parties

As at 31 December 2017, Directors of the Company held the following numbers of shares beneficially:

31.12.17 30.06.17 Directors Shares Shares Ashe Windham* 90,000 90,000 Sarah Evans 10,000 10,000 Christopher Russell 50,000 50,000 John V Baldwin - - Jill May - -

* Ashe Windham holds 70,000 shares whilst his wife holds 20,000 shares.

As at 31 December 2017, Hamish Baillie, Investment Director of the Investment Manager owned 205,000 (30June2017: 205,000) shares in the Company.

As at 31 December 2017, Steve Russell, Investment Director of the Investment Manager owned 6,450 (30 June 2017: 6,450) shares in the Company.

As at 31 December 2017, Duncan MacInnes, Investment Manager of the Investment Manager owned 21,800 (30 June 2017: 21,800) shares in the Company.

As at 31 December 2017, Jonathan Ruffer, chairman of Ruffer LLP, owned 1,039,335 (30 June 2017: 1,039,335) shares in the Company.

As at 31 December 2017, the Ruffer LLP (the parent company of the Company's Investment Manager) and other entities within the Ruffer Group held 7,483,385 (30 June 2017: 8,176,042) shares in the Company on behalf of its discretionary clients.

Investments in related funds

As at 31 December 2017, the Company held investments in five (30 June 2017: five) related investment funds valued at £36,508,527 (30 June 2017: £38,448,294). Refer to the Portfolio Statement below for details.

6. Operating segment reporting

The Board of Directors makes the strategic resource allocations on behalf of the Company. The Company has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Board, which are used to make strategic decisions.

The Board is responsible for the Company's entire portfolio and considers the business to have a single operating segment. The Board's asset allocation decisions are based on a single, integrated investment strategy, and the Company's performance is evaluated on an overall basis.

There were no changes in the reportable segments during the period.

Revenue earned is reported separately on the face of the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income as dividend income received from equities, and interest income received from fixed interest securities and bank deposits.

The Condensed Statement of Cash Flows separately reports cash flows from operating and financing activities.

7. Fair Value Measurement

IFRS 7 requires the Company to classify fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. IFRS 7 establishes a fair value hierarchy that prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). The three levels of the fair value hierarchy under IFRS 7 are as follows:

Level 1: Quoted prices, based on bid prices, (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

Level 3: Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. For this purpose, the significance of an input is assessed against the fair value measurement in its entirety. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement. Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgment, considering factors specific to the asset or liability.

The determination of what constitutes 'observable' requires significant judgment by the Company. The Company considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The following table presents the Company's financial assets and liabilities by level within the valuation hierarchy at 31 December 2017.

31.12.17 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £ £ £ £ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Government Index-Linked Bonds 125,560,762 - - 125,560,762 Short Dated Conventional Government Bonds 14,993,025 - - 14,993,025 Preference Shares 671,723 - - 671,723 Options - 3,121,057 - 3,121,057 Equities 194,143,914 - 893,512 195,037,426 Investment Funds - 28,339,871 - 28,339,871 Derivative financial assets* - 3,397,082 - 3,397,082 Total assets 335,369,424 34,858,010 893,512 371,120,946 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: Derivative financial liabilities* - 372,993 - 372,993 Total liabilities - 372,993 - 372,993

* Derivative financial assets and liabilities are valued at mid price in line with industry standards. All other financial assets are valued at bid price. As at 31 December 2017, valuing derivative financial assets and liabilities at bid price would result in a net decrease of £80,564.

The following table presents the Company's financial assets and liabilities by level within the valuation hierarchy at 30 June 2017.

30.06.17 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £ £ £ £ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Government Index-Linked Bonds 146,839,335 - - 146,839,335 Preference Shares 639,069 - - 639,069 Options - 6,362,095 - 6,362,095 Equities 167,267,027 - 893,512 168,160,539 Investment Funds - 24,627,243 - 24,627,243 Derivative financial assets - 5,593 - 5,593 Total assets 314,745,431 30,994,931 893,512 346,633,874 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss: Derivative financial liabilities - 914,405 - 914,405 Total liabilities - 914,405 - 914,405

The Company recognises transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy as of the end of the reporting period during which the transfer has occurred. During the period ended 31 December 2017, no transfers were made.

Movements in Level 3 investments

01.07.17 to 01.07.16 to 31.12.17 30.06.17 £ £ Opening valuation 893,512 3,750,313 Disposals during the period/year - (2,856,801) Closing valuation 893,512 893,512

Assets classified in Level 1 consist of listed or quoted equities or equity related securities, options and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals or government organisations.

Assets classified in Level 2 are investments in funds fair-valued using the official NAV of each fund as reported by each fund's independent administrator at the reporting date and foreign exchange forwards fair valued using publicly available data. The foreign exchange forwards are shown as derivative financial assets

and liabilities in the above table.

Assets classified in Level 3 consist of liquidated or illiquid funds and are reported using the latest available official NAV less dividends declared to date of each fund as reported by each fund's independent administrator at the last reporting date.

8. NAV reconciliation

Until 23 November 2017, the Company announced its NAV based on mid-market value, to the LSE after each weekly and month end valuation point. From 30 November 2017 onwards, the Company announced its NAV to the LSE based on bid prices in order to conform with International Financial Reporting Standards.

The following is a reconciliation of the NAV per share attributable to redeemable participating preference shareholders as presented in these Financial Statements, using International Financial Reporting Standards, to the NAV per share reported to the LSE:

31.12.17 30.06.17 £ £ NAV per share published on the LSE as at the period/year end 2.309 2.290 IAS 39 valuations (MID to BID) - (0.002) Adjustment to valuation (0.001) (0.001) Net assets attributable to holders of redeemable participating preference shares (per share) 2.308 2.287

9. Subsequent events

These Financial Statements were approved for issuance by the Board on 1March 2018. Subsequent events have been evaluated up until this date.

As at the date of this report the Company had 172,788,416 redeemable participating preference shares of 0.01p each and 2 Management shares of £1.00 each in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company at the date of this report were 172,788,418.

As a listed closed-ended fund, the Company falls under the definition of a retail investment product for Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs') Regulation issued by the FCA which came into effect 1 January 2018. As such, the Company is required to produce a Key Information Document ("KID') which is available on the Company's website.

The Board of Directors has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited to act as sole corporate broker to the Company with effect from 2 January 2018.

On 22 January 2018, Ashe Windham acquired 10,000 shares in the Company and an immediate family member of Ashe Windham acquired 5,000 shares in the Company.

Mrs Sarah Evans resigned as Chair of Audit Committee and Director on 31 January 2018. Mr Chris Russell, an independent non-executive director, will assume temporary responsibility as Chair of the Audit Committee following Mrs Evans' retirement.

On 2 February 2018, an application was made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the blocklisting of 13,112,500 redeemable preference shares of 0.01 pence each pursuant to the General Corporate Purposes Scheme with an admission date of 7 February 2018. The share have been issued and rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company.

A second interim dividend of 0.9p per share in respect of the half year ending 31 December 2017 was declared on 1 March 2018. The dividend is payable on 23 March 2018 to shareholders on record at 9 March 2018.

Portfolio Statement as at 31 December 2017 (Unaudited)







Currency



Holding at

31.12.17

Fair

Value

£ %

of Total

Net Assets Government Index-Linked Bonds 31.91% (30.06.17 - 39.09%) Canada Canada Real Return Bond 2.00% 01/12/2041 CAD 4,200,000 3,836,100 0.97 3,836,100 0.97 United Kingdom UK Index-Linked Gilt 0.125% 22/11/2019 GBP 6,135,000 7,111,348 1.81 UK Index-Linked Gilt 1.875% 22/11/2022 GBP 9,710,000 15,712,130 3.99 UK Index-Linked Gilt 1.250% 22/11/2055 GBP 500,000 1,790,563 0.46 UK Index-Linked Gilt 0.375% 22/03/2062 GBP 8,400,000 22,554,941 5.73 UK Index-Linked Gilt 0.125% 22/03/2068 GBP 7,500,000 19,873,913 5.05 67,042,895 17.04 United States US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 1.125% 15/01/2021 USD 13,500,000 11,588,807 2.95 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.625% 15/07/2021 USD 19,350,000 15,955,776 4.05 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.125% 15/01/2023 USD 17,500,000 13,717,084 3.49 US Treasury Inflation Indexed Bond 0.375% 15/07/2023 USD 17,000,000 13,420,100 3.41 54,681,767 13.90 Total Government Index-Linked Bonds 125,560,762 31.91 Short Dated Conventional Government Bonds 3.81% (30.06.17 - 0.00%) United Kingdom UK Treasury Bill 0.00% 26/03/2018 GBP 15,000,000 14,993,025 3.81 14,993,025 3.81 Total Short Dated Conventional Government Bonds 14,993,025 3.81 Preference Shares 0.17% (30.06.17 - 0.17%) United Kingdom Raven Russia Preference Shares GBP 466,474 671,723 0.17 671,723 0.17 Total Preference Shares 671,723 0.17 Equities 44.59% (30.06.17 - 40.16%) Europe France Vivendi EUR 220,000 4,378,359 1.11 4,378,359 1.11 Germany TAG Immobilien EUR 110,000 1,541,311 0.39 1,541,311 0.39 Norway Statoil NOK 135,530 2,146,017 0.55 2,146,017 0.55 United Kingdom Belvoir Lettings GBP 1,190,295 1,166,489 0.30 Better Capital (2012) GBP 3,088,700 710,401 0.18 Better Capital (2009) GBP 294,641 162,053 0.04 Booker Group GBP 1,208,665 2,767,843 0.70 Countryside Properties GBP 575,490 2,031,480 0.52 Crawshaw Group GBP 2,000,000 220,000 0.06 Hansteen Holdings GBP 750,000 1,072,500 0.27 IP Group GBP 618,386 879,345 0.22 ITV GBP 1,650,000 2,727,450 0.69 Lloyds Banking Group GBP 12,600,000 8,544,060 2.17 Oakley Capital Investments GBP 2,825,794 4,591,915 1.17 Ocado Group GBP 507,000 2,010,762 0.51 PRS Real Estate Investment Trust GBP 571,100 601,083 0.15 Raven Russia GBP 1,544,917 757,009 0.19 Renn Universal Growth Trust GBP 937,500 893,512 0.23 Ruffer SICAV UK Mid & Smaller Companies Fund* GBP 17,965 3,777,172 0.96 Secure Trust Bank GBP 58,345 1,036,207 0.26 Sophos Group GBP 510,280 2,903,493 0.74 System1 Group GBP 250,000 887,500 0.23 Tesco GBP 2,085,000 4,362,863 1.11 Tufton Oceanic Assets GBP 1,643,100 1,226,783 0.31 Van Elle GBP 1,025,573 892,249 0.23 Vodafone Group GBP 959,522 2,253,437 0.57 46,475,606 11.81 Total European Equities 54,541,293 13.86 Canada Imperial Oil CAD 72,000 1,666,053 0.42 Total Canadian Equities 1,666,053 0.42 United States Alliance Data System USD 10,000 1,873,960 0.48 Apple USD 30,734 3,846,208 0.98 Aptiv USD 13,000 815,221 0.21 Check Point Software Technologies USD 50,000 3,829,976 0.97 Delphi Technologies USD 4,333 168,099 0.04 Exxon Mobil USD 42,497 2,632,285 0.67 Foot Locker USD 85,000 2,945,074 0.75 Lamb Weston Holdings USD 53,000 2,211,680 0.56 Leucadia National USD 203,970 3,994,208 1.02 McKesson USD 35,000 4,035,446 1.03 Oracle USD 25,000 873,960 0.22 Tenaris USD 230,000 5,415,265 1.37 Ultrapar Participacoes USD 100,935 1,695,991 0.43 Walt Disney USD 68,000 5,418,384 1.37 Total United States Equities 39,755,757 10.10 Asia China China Life Insurance HKD 459,000 1,065,589 0.27 PICC Property & Casualty HKD 600,000 851,076 0.22 1,916,665 0.49 Japan Bandai Namco Holdings JPY 130,000 3,139,369 0.80 LF Ruffer Japanese Fund* GBP 4,090,101 10,391,719 2.64 East Japan Railway JPY 25,800 1,859,820 0.47 Fujifilm Holdings JPY 119,200 3,601,329 0.92 Hazama Ando JPY 259,000 1,497,362 0.38 Japan Post Holdings JPY 350,000 2,962,845 0.75 Mitsubishi Electric JPY 100,000 1,227,464 0.31 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries JPY 30,000 828,612 0.21 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group JPY 1,125,400 6,098,640 1.55 Mitsui Fudosan JPY 60,000 993,390 0.25 Mizuho Financial Group JPY 5,578,500 7,486,209 1.90 NTT Urban Development JPY 419,000 3,585,443 0.91 Rakuten JPY 283,100 1,914,428 0.49 Resona Holdings JPY 1,156,000 5,105,333 1.30 Seven & I Holdings JPY 63,000 1,935,634 0.49 Softbank Group JPY 50,000 2,926,097 0.74 Sony JPY 75,000 2,501,685 0.64 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group JPY 275,200 8,784,018 2.23 T&D Holdings JPY 850,000 10,734,654 2.73 77,574,051 19.71 Total Asian Equities 79,490,716 20.20 Total Equities 175,453,819 44.59 Global Investment Funds 7.20% (30.06.17 - 6.56%) United Kingdom Herald Worldwide Fund GBP 64,341 3,102,503 0.79 Ruffer Illiquid Multi Strategies Fund 2015* GBP 22,985,080 15,328,750 3.89 Ruffer SICAV Global Smaller Companies Fund* GBP 48,530 7,917,618 2.01 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund GBP 1,100,000 1,991,000 0.51 28,339,871 7.20 Total Global Investment Funds 28,339,871 7.20 Gold & Gold Mining Equities 4.98% (30.06.17 - 4.59%) United Kingdom LF Ruffer Gold Fund* GBP 9,994,002 15,813,510 4.02 15,813,510 4.02 United States I SHS Physical Gold GBP 200,000 3,770,097 0.96 3,770,097 0.96 Total Gold & Gold Mining Equities 19,583,607 4.98 Options 0.79% (30.06.17 - 1.69%) United Kingdom Ruffer Protection Strategies International* GBP 6,862,482 3,121,057 0.79 Total Options 3,121,057 0.79 Total financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 367,723,864 93.45 Other net current assets 25,765,361 6.55 Management share capital (2) - Total Value of Company (attributable to redeemable participating preference shares) 393,489,223 100.00

These fair values are based on information available at the time of publication and may differ from the fair values shown in the unaudited results announcement. These fair values comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS').

* Ruffer Protection Strategies International and Ruffer Illiquid Multi Strategies Fund 2015 Ltd are classed as related parties as they share the same Investment Manager (Ruffer AIFM Limited) as the Company. LF Ruffer Gold Fund, LF Ruffer Japanese Fund and Ruffer SICAV Global Smaller Companies Fund are also classed as related parties as their investment manager (Ruffer LLP) is the parent of the Company's Investment Manager.

General Information

Ruffer Investment Company Limited was incorporated in Guernsey as a company limited by shares and as an authorised closed-ended investment company on 1 June 2004. The principal objective of the Company is to achieve a positive total annual return, after all expenses, of at least twice the Bank of England base rate. The Company invests predominantly in internationally listed or quoted equities or equity related securities (including convertibles) and/or bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals or government organisations.

The Company's redeemable participating preference shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The accounting date of the Company is 30 June in each year. These Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements were authorised for issue on 1March 2018 by the Directors.

The prices of the shares in the Company are published in The Financial Times in the "Investment Companies' section, and in the Daily Telegraph's "Share Prices & Market Capitalisations' section under "Investment Trusts'.

The Investment Manager is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority as a full-scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM'). The Investment Manager is entitled to an investment management fee payable to the AIFM monthly in arrears at a rate of 1% of the Net Asset Value per annum.

The Investment Manager intends to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to ensure that it will not become resident in the United Kingdom. Accordingly, and provided that the Company does not carry on a trade in the United Kingdom through a branch or agency situated therein, the Company will not be subject to United Kingdom Corporation Tax or Income Tax.

The Company intends to be operated in such a manner that its shares are not categorised as non-mainstream pooled investments. This means that the Company might pay dividends in respect of any income that it receives or is deemed to receive for UK tax purposes so that it would qualify as an investment trust if it were UK tax-resident.

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator') is entitled to receive an annual fee equal to 0.15 per cent. per annum on the first £100 million and 0.10 per cent. per annum thereafter on the NAV of the Company on a mid market basis, subject to a minimum fee of £60,000 per annum.

Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited (the "Custodian') is entitled to receive from the Company a fee of £2,000 per annum. The Custodian is also entitled to charge for certain expenses incurred by it in connection with its duties.

Northern Trust (Guernsey) Limited (the "Depositary') is entitled to an annual Depositary fee payable monthly in arrears at a rate of 0.01% of the Net Asset Value of the Company up to £100 million, 0.008% on the next £100 million and 0.006% thereafter as at the last business day of the month subject to a minimum fee of £20,000 per annum.

Management and Administration