Satin Creditcare Adopts Mobility With 42Gears UEM

42Gears Mobility Systems, a trusted Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Solution provider announces that it is now offering mobility management solutions for Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL), Satin Creditcare Network Limited ("SCNL") the second largest microfinance company in the country. 42Gears solution helps SCNL secure enterprise data, improve productivity and minimise cost of in-house IT support.

SCNL distributes loans by visiting customers in remote locations and documenting customer financial information. To avoid fraudulent practises related to allocation of funds manually and to increase internal coordination, the company adopted mobile technology, which allowed collection agents to digitally upload documents and manage transactions. SCNL now uses SureMDM and Surelock from 42Gears UEM Suite to their mobile business process.

42Gears UEM controls the field devices to prevent misuse, allows access only to whitelisted business applications and securely access financial documents. It also enables the admin to upload and share contract documents conveniently as well as manage the devices and track their availability. Satin Creditcare is also in the process of provisioning 42Gears' secure browsing software on its field devices to provide a restricted browsing environment for its agents.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems said, "Satin Creditcare being one of the strongest players in the microfinance sector, caters to a large customer base across India. It has been a pleasure helping Satin Creditcare embrace mobility and set up their mobile architecture. We will continue to extend our full support to help them expand their business process while keeping their niche market in mind."

Mr. Sanjay Mahajan, Chief Information Officer, SCNL said, "As part of our strategic endeavour towards being a hi-tech MFI organization in the country, SCNL has partnered with 42Gears. Satin's Community Service Officers (loan officers) are at the forefront of bringing about greater financial inclusion by serving economically active poor women in rural and semi-urban India. Our CSO are responsible for reaching out to clients, serving them by disbursing loans for their income generating activities thereby ensuring prudent operation of loans and tracking of repayments. Adoption of the MDM solution from 42Gears brings in greater controls, enhances the security of company's data and provides ease in application deployment and support which has helped us successfully increase productivity of our loan officers. With this SCNL has drastically reduced the turn-around time on customer loan applications thereby making the disbursal process more customer centric."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise UEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Devices. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com

About Satin Creditcare Network Limited

Satin Creditcare is the second largest microfinance institution in India. It is a provider of individual and small business loan and savings services to rural and semi-urban shopkeepers. It offers collateral free, microcredit facilities to economically active women, who otherwise have limited access to mainstream financial service providers. Satin Creditcare also offers loans to individual businesses, loans to MSMEs, product loans for financing purchase of solar lamps and loans for development of water connection and sanitation facilities. In 2017, the company incorporated a wholly owned housing finance subsidiary with a view to providing financing in the affordable housing segment.

For more information contact:

