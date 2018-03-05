UK based developer Hive Energy announced that its first project in Turkey - the 10 MW Adiyaman solar park has begun feeding power into the country's grid.Hive Energy has achieved grid connection for its first project in Turkey. The 10 MW project began generating power at the end of February, and is expected to generate around 18 million kWh per year. The project's $11 million investment cost was financed by investors in the UK. With the support of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, Hive Energy established an office in Turkey in 2015, when it was reportedly looking at a 50 MW portfolio ...

