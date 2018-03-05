

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales dropped marginally in January, as expected, figures from Eurostat revealed Monday.



The volume of retail trade fell slightly by 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following December's 1 percent decrease. The rate came in line with expectations.



Sale of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 0.2 percent and non-food products sales fell 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail trade growth accelerated to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent in December. Sales were forecast to climb 2 percent.



In the EU28, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent on month in January but grew 2.7 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX