

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK new car market dipped in February, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said Monday.



Car registrations declined 2.8 percent year-on-year to 80,805 units in February.



The agency said February is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year ahead of the March number plate change.



Year-to-date market for new cars declined 5.1 percent, with 244,420 units registered nationwide, SMMT said.



'Looking ahead to the crucial number plate change month of March, we expect a further softening, given March 2017 was a record as registrations were pulled forward to avoid VED changes,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



