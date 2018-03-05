

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro continued to be lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday, as exit polls showed that support for eurosceptic 5-Star Movement has increased significantly in Sunday's Italian elections, failing to produce no outright winner to form a government on their own.



The Five Star Movement emerged as the largest single party with 31.8 percent of the vote.



The center-right bloc, which is made up of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party and the Northern League, would gain most seats in the parliament.



Exit polls showed that the anti-immigrant League got 15.9 percent of the vote and Berlusconi's Forza Italia had 14.2 percent. This would be short of the requisite 40 percent to govern alone.



With no party securing a majority, the election has resulted in a political gridlock and pointed to a hung parliament.



In economic front, final data from IHS Markit showed that the Eurozone private sector expanded slightly less than initially estimated in February.



The composite output index dropped to 57.1 from January's near 12-year high of 58.8. The flash reading was 57.5.



In Germany, the private sector growth slowed in February from an 81-month high. The final composite PMI came in at 57.6 versus 59.0 in January. The flash reading was 57.4.



The currency has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session.



The euro edged down to 1.1511 against the Swiss franc, from near a 3-week high of 1.1567 hit at 5:15 pm ET. On the downside, 1.14 is seen as the next support level for the euro.



Having advanced to 0.8950 against the pound at 5:00 pm ET, the euro reversed direction and dropped to 0.8908. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 0.88 mark.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed that British service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in February.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index, rose to 54.5 in February from 53.0 in January.



Pulling away from an early near a 2-week high of 1.2365 against the greenback, the euro weakened to 1.2269. The euro is poised to find support around the 1.20 level.



The 19-nation currency slid to a 6-1/2-month low of 129.35 against the yen, from a 2-day high of 130.52 seen at 5:15 pm ET. The euro is likely to test support around the 129.00 region.



Survey from Nikkei showed that Japan services sector continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace, with a services PMI score of 51.7.



That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for February are scheduled for release in the New York session.



