The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company has received 28 requests for qualifiactions for the tendered solar plant, which will be located in Ibri, 300 km west of Muscat.The Oman Power and Water Procurement company (OPWP) has published the list of the 28 Statement of Qualifications (SoQs) it received in the frame of the 500 MW solar tender it launched in late December. The utility said that the high number of applicants represents "the continued interest and trust in the Oman power sector which takes fairness, transparency and economic purchase as key pillars of its structure and framework". ...

