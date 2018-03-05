Is Organigram Undervalued?It's hard to talk about value in the marijuana industry. With so much up in the air when it comes to legality and just which markets are going to be open for business and which ones will be prevented from partaking, gauging the true value of a company in such a fluid situation carries with it inherent difficulty. It's even trickier to talk about undervalued companies considering just how much hype and growth we've seen across the industry over the past few years. For this piece, we'll take a look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OGRMF), (CVE:OGI). Is the company undervalued? And more importantly, what.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...