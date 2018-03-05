

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economic growth eased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than third quarter's 0.4 percent rise, which was revised up from 0.3 percent.



Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive expansion in GDP growth.



During the second quarter last year, the rate of growth was 0.7 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure dropped 0.3 percent over the quarter, while gross capital formation grew by 9.9 percent.



Both exports and imports climbed by 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 1.9 percent in the December quarter from 1.4 percent in the September quarter.



Without adjustment, the annual GDP growth accelerated from 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX