WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.03.2018 | 12:08
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 5

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2018

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank10.93
Lukoil9.76
Novatek5.94
Tatneft Pao4.21
OTP Bank4.17
Garanti Bank4.05
Mail.ru3.44
PZU3.42
Bank Pekao2.91
Gazprom2.76

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2018 was as follows:

Russia63.56
Poland16.02
Turkey9.02
Hungary4.17
Romania4.39
Czech rep2.95
Greece2.64
Other European2.24
Cash & Equivalents-4.99

© 2018 PR Newswire