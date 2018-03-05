Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 5
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2018
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.93
|Lukoil
|9.76
|Novatek
|5.94
|Tatneft Pao
|4.21
|OTP Bank
|4.17
|Garanti Bank
|4.05
|Mail.ru
|3.44
|PZU
|3.42
|Bank Pekao
|2.91
|Gazprom
|2.76
The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.56
|Poland
|16.02
|Turkey
|9.02
|Hungary
|4.17
|Romania
|4.39
|Czech rep
|2.95
|Greece
|2.64
|Other European
|2.24
|Cash & Equivalents
|-4.99