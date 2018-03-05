Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Intl. 5.5% SSE PLC 5.2% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 5.2% National Grid 4.4% Huaneng Renewables 4.2% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.2% Edison International 3.9% Atlantia 3.8% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.8% DP World 3.8% NRG Yield A & C Ords 3.6% Pennon Group 3.6% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.0% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.8% Omega Geracao 2.8% Avangrid 2.7% Atlantica Yield 2.5% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.5% Enbridge 2.5% OPG Power Ventures 2.5%

At close of business on 28 February 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 15.2% Multi Utilities 18.3% Renewable Energy 28.1% Water & Waste 14.3% Gas 10.9% Ports 3.8% Toll roads 3.8% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.8% 100.0%