Montag, 05.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.03.2018 | 12:12
(4 Leser)
PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, March 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Everbright Intl.5.5%
SSE PLC5.2%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.2%
National Grid4.4%
Huaneng Renewables4.2%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.2%
Edison International3.9%
Atlantia3.8%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.8%
DP World3.8%
NRG Yield A & C Ords3.6%
Pennon Group3.6%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.8%
Omega Geracao2.8%
Avangrid2.7%
Atlantica Yield2.5%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%
Enbridge2.5%
OPG Power Ventures2.5%

At close of business on 28 February 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity15.2%
Multi Utilities18.3%
Renewable Energy28.1%
Water & Waste14.3%
Gas10.9%
Ports3.8%
Toll roads3.8%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America29.5%
China15.6%
Latin America10.4%
United Kingdom8.8%
Global8.9%
India4.9%
Europe (excluding UK)6.1%
Eastern Europe3.5%
Asia (excluding China)5.7%
Middle East3.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%

