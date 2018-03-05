Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed the letting of 1 Marsh Way, Rainham, it announced on Monday. The company said the 82,000 square foot industrial unit was its largest void, having been empty since last July following a lease expiry. It said the property was let on a 15-year lease, with a tenant break option in the 10th year, at a starting rent of £636,200 per annum. "Marsh Way Rainham was the biggest void in the portfolio, and we are pleased to have completed a new ...

