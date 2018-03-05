International marketing services group St Ives announced on Monday that it has completed the disposal of a "significant part" of its marketing activation segment, consisting of SP Group, Service Graphics, Tactical Solutions UK and Flare, to SelmerBridge. The London-listed firm said the sale formed part of the board's continuing strategy to refocus the group's activities. St Ives' marketing activation segment would now consist solely of St Ives Management Services - its print management business ...

