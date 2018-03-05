Economic growth in the eurozone eased a little in February, according to data released on Monday. IHS Markit's composite purchasing managers' index, which measures activity in the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to 57.1 from January's near 12-year high of 58.8. This was below the flash estimate of 57.5 but well above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion and the series average of 53.0. Meanwhile, the services PMI came in at 56.2, down from the flash reading of 56.7 and ...

