

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a significant shareholder of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), announced that it has issued a public letter to the company's shareholders. In the letter, Starboard reiterated its serious concerns with the company's significant underperformance under the current leadership team.



Starboard also announced that it has nominated two additional director candidates, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert Steele, for election to the Board at the company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in response to Newell's unilateral expansion of the Board.



