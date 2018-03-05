

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's service sector activity logged a further strong expansion in February, but at a slower rate than in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.0 in February from January's ten-and-a-half year record of 57.7. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest growth remained amongst the highest of the past decade.



New orders still grew at a marked pace in February, despite easing to a three-month low.



This resulted further capacity pressures and the recruitment of additional staff.



Finally, optimism regarding future activity remained high amid positive demand expectations.



