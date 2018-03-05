

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased at the start of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 11.4 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 14.9 percent spike in December.



Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 8.5 percent annually in January and those of non-food products surged by 17.2 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.9 percent from December, when it rose by 1.7 percent.



