Huawei Positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics Again

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, Huawei is positioned in Niche Quadrant again. HUAWEI CLOUD FusionInsight Big Data Solution (FusionInsight) has once again entered the Magic Quadrant for Analytical Data Management Solution since it first entered the quadrant in 2017. It shows that Gartner recognizes Huawei's global market expansion capabilities, product and technology advantages, and forward-looking strategies in the Big Data field.

The report focused on the following aspects: data management, processing, and analytical solutions covering support relational processing, non-relational processing (graph processing), as well as machine learning and programming languages. Gartner evaluated both traditional data warehouses and Big Data cloud solutions, such as real-time data warehouses, context-independent, and logical data warehouse.

Powered by over 350 patented technologies and built on technological innovation, FusionInsight is a Big Data artificial intelligence-enabled platform for data integration, storage, query, and analysis purpose-built for various industry demands. It has the following core features:

Massive: FusionInsight features massive-amount data processing that supports commercial use of 5000+ nodes in large clusters and application-unaware rolling upgrades with the highest and most stable computing capabilities in the industry.

FusionInsight features massive-amount data processing that supports commercial use of 5000+ nodes in large clusters and application-unaware rolling upgrades with the highest and most stable computing capabilities in the industry. Intelligent: FusionInsight adopts the industry's most intelligent algorithms. FusionInsight LibrA, a sub-platform of FusionInsight, supports second-level response to correlation analysis of hundreds of billions of structured data. The EYWA graph database supports relationship query of tens of billions of vertex graphs or hundreds of edge graphs within seconds. Besides, FusionInsight adopts AI algorithms to provide a batch platform for unified management and scheduling of heterogeneous resources like GPUs. Checkpoint image secondary analysis, traffic monitoring, and signal indicator optimization algorithms have been used to improve vehicle law enforcement rate and traffic.

FusionInsight adopts the industry's most intelligent algorithms. FusionInsight LibrA, a sub-platform of FusionInsight, supports second-level response to correlation analysis of hundreds of billions of structured data. The EYWA graph database supports relationship query of tens of billions of vertex graphs or hundreds of edge graphs within seconds. Besides, FusionInsight adopts AI algorithms to provide a batch platform for unified management and scheduling of heterogeneous resources like GPUs. Checkpoint image secondary analysis, traffic monitoring, and signal indicator optimization algorithms have been used to improve vehicle law enforcement rate and traffic. Aggregated: FusionInsight offers the industry's most powerful aggregation and analysis capabilities. It aggregates multiple types of data through the one-stop data integration and development platform, DataIDE. FusionInsight uses the Pollux collaborative data engine to implement collaborative data computing and analytics across clusters and data centers.

Matt Ma, President of Huawei's IT Cloud Computing and Big Data Platform Product Line, noted, "I'm thrilled that Gartner recognized Huawei's FusionInsight for a second consecutive year. Big Data is the key strategic direction of Huawei, and FusionInsight has become the preferred platform for building Big Data for many financial and government customers and carriers. We continue to live up to the vision of 'Make Enterprises More Intelligent', and strive to build a future-proof intelligent center for enterprises through FusionInsight, helping enterprises explore more valuable data and accelerate digital transformation."

To date, HUAWEI CLOUD FusionInsight Big Data Solution has won the favor and trust of over 1000 customers in over 55 countries. Huawei has over 300 business partners, and multiple OpenLabs around the world to support joint innovation with its customers and partners in the Cloud and Big Data fields. The solutions are widely used in the finance, telecom, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and other areas.