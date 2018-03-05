

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announced it has acquired EMcision, Limited, a privately held company located in the United Kingdom and Canada. The acquisition will expand the Boston Scientific Endoscopy portfolio to include the Habib EndoHPB probe, an endoscopic bipolar radiofrequency device. The Habib EndoHPB probe is used by physicians in the treatment and palliative care of patients living with pancreaticobiliary cancers. The Habib EndoHPB probe is cleared by the U.S. FDA and received CE mark in the European Union.



Boston Scientific said the acquisition of EMcision, Limited is expected to be immaterial to earnings per share in 2018 on an adjusted and GAAP basis and accretive thereafter.



