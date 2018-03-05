Sought-after expert witness and valuations expert expands firm's global capabilities in disputes and economics

Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced that Andrew Caldwell joins Navigant's disputes and economics practice as a managing director based in our London office.

Caldwell has more than 20 years' experience as an expert witness and professional valuer. His early career was at BDO where he became head of valuations in 1999 and led the valuation on Northern Rock following its collapse in 2008.

During his career Caldwell has conducted several hundred engagements, led multiple arbitrations, and testified as an expert witness at trial 12 times. His expertise covers multiple sectors including financial services, energy, construction, retail, telecommunications, and government. Caldwell has worked on many high-profile cases and has given testimony and been cross-examined in various courts and before arbitral tribunals around the world.

"Andrew is another great addition to our strong global platform and will complement an established London team delivering a broad range of dispute resolution services including assessment of damages, complex accounting issues, and valuation services," says Dave Tortorello, Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology segment leader.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the disputes and economics practice. Our clients have come to rely on Navigant to provide expert opinion, testimony, and practical advice to help assess and mitigate risks," says Mark Taylor, managing director in the global disputes and economics practice and head of commercial disputes in EMEA. "Andrew's knowledge and experience adds depth and breadth to our talented group of industry-leading experts and demonstrates our continued investment in EMEA."

Navigant's global disputes and economics practice provides accounting, valuation, financial, and industry expert opinion in a variety of sectors. Our work involves rigorous analysis of issues presented through experienced testimony before tribunals around the world.

