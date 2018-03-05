Positive Healthcare Plc - 28 February 2018 Coupon Payment

POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC

("Positive Healthcare' or the "Company')

28 February 2018 Coupon Payment

On 27 February 2018, Positive Healthcare transferred £40,425.98 (the "Funds') to Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL") as trustee of the £1,330,675 nominal of 7% Secured Bonds due 2021 issued by the Company (the "Bonds'). The Funds comprised the interest payment on the Bonds, due to be made on 28 February 2018.

On 2 March 2018, Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL") and BACSL were placed into insolvency and the Financial Conduct Authority imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity. PriceWaterhouseCoopers ("PWC') have been appointed as joint administrators of BSL and joint special administrators of BACSL.

The Company has been informed by BASCL that the Funds have been paid into the accounts of entitled Bond holders at BSL and that Bond holders will be able to access these funds when permitted to do so by PWC. The Company, however is unable to estimate when such permission will be forthcoming.

The Company will appoint a new trustee for the Bonds as soon as possible and will otherwise update Bond holders as soon as they are in a position to do so.

The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.

