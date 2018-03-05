Astound Commerce Joins Forces With Fluid to Form the Largest Independent Digital Commerce Agency

Together, Astound Commerce and Fluid bring to market world-class customer experience design and brand engagement with global technological expertise and scale for today's brand leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astound Commerce (http://www.astoundcommerce.com), the world's largest privately-held digital commerce agency, has merged today with Fluid (https://www.fluid.com/), a leading digital customer experience and software solutions company, to create a next generation commerce-led digital experience agency. This integrated company will provide the world-class digital design, consulting and engagement marketing along with technical expertise and global scale required to stand out in a crowded ecommerce landscape.

Companies in all industries and verticals are under massive pressure to deliver business results while keeping up with new technologies, disruptive business models, and rapidly evolving customer expectations. This merger expands the depth of Astound Commerce's customer experience capabilities by leveraging Fluid's award-winning UX to create more interactive, immersive buyer journeys. Customers will be better prepared to manage technology risk, meet business goals, and to smartly differentiate through innovation to build and grow thriving online businesses in a dynamic, rapidly evolving environment.

"We've had a strong relationship with Fluid for many years and we couldn't be more excited to formally integrate our two talented teams of digital experts," said Igor Gorin, CEO of Astound Commerce. "Fluid leads the industry in customer experience innovation and creating engaging, interactive digital experiences, which is a huge value add for Astound Commerce. As our customers require more support across every aspect of their digital commerce offerings, this fully integrated model prepares us for the future. Fluid has produced outstandingly effective work for some of the world's most recognized global brands, and we look forward to doing that work together as one combined entity."

Astound Commerce has extensive experience and a reputation for successfully executing on complex global ecommerce initiatives. The company's technological depth and breadth with leading ecommerce, content management and mobile platforms, and scalable global digital commerce implementation services complement Fluid's customer experience, design, UX, digital marketing and strategy services.

The combined offerings will empower global brands and retailers with the expertise and resources to innovate digital commerce experiences that outperform and evolve with ever-changing consumer expectations. The team's focus on brand engagement and activation will not only allow clients to create and build based on their unique needs, but also ensure ongoing performance and growth. As Salesforce partners, Astound Commerce and Fluid will allow customers to leverage the team's extensive Salesforce expertise for higher quality digital experiences on SFCC.

"Together, Astound Commerce and Fluid will create the next generation of digital consumer experiences that can earn people's love, loyalty and wallets. Today's consumer journey is no longer a simple straight path; it is nuanced, with multiple touch points, complex integrations and business rules. Our shared vision is to help brands be more impactful and relevant to every type of consumer journey with engaging, effective experiences," said Vanessa Cartwright, CEO of Fluid.

This merger doubles Astound Commerce's US operations and adds a presence in New York to expand on the company's global presence with offices in San Francisco, London, Munich, Hamburg, Dubai, and Toronto. The combined company employs nearly 800 people. Igor Gorin will lead the US operations of the company as CEO.

"This is a good thing for me," said Ken Kralick, Head of Global Ecommerce at PUMA Group. "I trust both organizations and together you create a greater whole."

Madison Alley Global Ventures (http://madisonalley.com/) and ComCap, LLC (http://www.comcapllc.com/) advised Fluid and Astound Commerce respectively as their exclusive strategic M&A advisors on this transaction. For more information, visit www.astoundcommerce.com (http://www.astoundcommerce.com) or www.fluid.com (http://www.fluid.com).

About Astound Commerce

Astound Commerce, the world's largest independent digital commerce agency, combines strategy, technology, creativity, insight and a proven methodology to deliver exceptional digital shopping experiences. Through a forward-thinking, results-driven approach, Astound Commerce serves leading global brands such as adidas, L'Oréal, Under Armour, Jimmy Choo, Lacoste and Versace.

Founded in San Francisco in 2000, the passionate team of over 700 dedicated, diverse industry and technology experts has decades of ecommerce experience and more than 400 implementations under their belt to address the complex challenges, advancing technologies and unique needs of global markets. In 2017, Astound Commerce was namedSalesforce Global Delivery Partner of the Year, (https://blog.demandware.com/retail-intelligence/salesforce-xchange-announcing-2017-commerce-cloud-partner-award-winners) reflecting the company's commitment to excellence on Salesforce's commerce platform. To learn more, visitastoundcommerce.com (http://www.astoundcommerce.com/).

About Fluid

Fluid was founded in 2002 in San Francisco as a digital customer experience company. Specializing in eCommerce and working to create digital flagships and direct-to-consumer businesses for clients such as The North Face, Puma, Oakley and many more. In 2010, Fluid opened their doors in New York, to better service clients across the entire country.

As a leading customer experience company, with deep roots and expertise in eCommerce (Fluid has been a Premier Solutions Partner for Salesforce Commerce Cloud for over 10 years), Fluid has served some of the world's largest brands to create innovative CX solutions for new business challenges - from creating a shopping platform for LG's Smart TVs, working with IBM and their Watson AI technologies to create the world's first conversation commerce solution, to developing brand new eCommerce platforms such as an influencer-based marketplace. To learn more, visit fluid.com.

