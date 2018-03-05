MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/05/18 -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is proud to announce that its commercial services division Stingray Business took home the grand prize in the Retail category at the 2018 Digital Signage Awards in Amsterdam for the digitization of the Sports Experts customer experience. Stingray Business was also one of only four finalists in the Overall Achievement category.

The award-winning digital makeover of Sports Experts' flagship store in Downtown Montreal converted the location into a hub of digital innovations through the installation of:

-- Large-scale LED walls -- Interactive kiosks -- Holographic displays -- Interactive mirrors

The Digital Signage Awards are held during the annual Integrated Systems Europe, the biggest digital signage show in the world. The awards aim to find the world's best digital screen projects, creativity, content, and technology.

Quotes

"It is a tremendous honour to be recognized on the world stage for our digital signage solutions," said Ratha Kuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. "Collaborating with a client as innovative and daring as Sports Experts has driven us to push beyond expectations to deliver a customer experience that stands out from the competition. Our success is based on teamwork; this award is shared by everyone who dedicated time, passion, and energy to this project."

"Sports Experts retail locations deliver brand experiences that connect customers to the sports and activities they love," said Paul-Andre Goulet, Sports Experts franchisee. "Stingray helped us transform our downtown Montreal flagship through immersive technologies that inform and inspire our customers. Congratulations to Stingray for this exciting award."

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is the world-leading provider of multiplatform music and video services as well as digital experiences for pay TV operators, commercial establishments, OTT providers, mobile operators, and more. Stingray's services include audio television channels, premium television channels, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, music apps, and more. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries and its mobile apps have been downloaded over 90 million times. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Stingray Business offers its commercial clients a range of digital signage solutions for businesses that includes LCD, LED, projection, transparent LCDs, interactive or static screens, mobile devices and more. For more information: http://business.stingray.com/digital-signage

