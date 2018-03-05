Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Lumentum's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 192.98%

Stock Monitor: EchoStar Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Lumentum's total revenues reached $404.6 million, up 52.68% from $265 million in Q2 FY17, owing to the Company's proprietary capabilities and several years of experience across multiple end markets. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $357.3 million.

During Q2 FY18, Lumentum's cost of revenue was $232.7 million, an increment of 31.99% y-o-y. The Company's gross profit advanced 96.67% to $171.1 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $87 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's gross margin increased to 42.3% in the quarter ended December 30, 2017, compared to 32.8% in the same period of last year.

Lumentum's operating expenses were $80.3 million in Q2 FY18, 8.96% higher than $73.7 million in the comparable of period in 2017. In the reported quarter, the Company's research and development (R&D) expenses advanced 13.18% to $43.8 million y-o-y. Lumentum's income from operations was $90.8 million for the reported quarter, a sharp increase of 582.71% from $13.3 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's operating margin jumped 17.4% to 22.4% in Q2 FY18 from 5% in Q2 FY17.

Lumentum generated a net income of $204.8 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $11.8 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.17 for the quarter under review, which was around 16.68 times the diluted EPS of $0.19 in the year earlier corresponding quarter. The results included special items such as stock-based compensation costs, amortization of acquired developed technologies, and other charges related to non-recurring activities. It also included the impact of a non-GAAP income tax benefit of $117 million, due to the recent US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). The Company's non-GAAP net income, after adjusting for non-recurring items, was $107.8 million in Q2 FY18, an increase of 200.28% from $35.9million in Q2 FY17. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS also rose 192.98% to $1.67 in the quarter under review from $0.57 in Q2 FY17. The Company's reported adjusted diluted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14.

Segment Details

During Q2 FY18, Lumentum's Optical Communications segment generated net revenues of $360.1 million, an increase of 52.2% from $236.6 million in Q2 FY17. The segment's revenues accounted for 89% of the Company's total revenues in Q2 FY18 compared to 89.28% in Q2 FY17. The segment's non-GAAP gross margin was 45.0% for the reported quarter compared to 36.6% in year ago same quarter.

For Q2 FY18, Lumentum's Commercial Lasers segment generated net revenues of $44.5 million, up 56.69% from $28.4 million in Q2 FY17. The segment contributed 11% to the Company's total revenues in the quarter under review from 10.72% in the previous year's comparable quarter. The segment's non-GAAP gross margin was 44.7% in Q2 FY18 compared to 39.4% in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

Lumentum had cash and cash equivalents of $202.1 million as on December 30, 2017, a decrease of 25.94% from $272.9 million as on July 01, 2017.

Outlook

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Lumentum expects net revenues to be in the range of $280 million to $305 million. The Company anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.5% to 18%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.65 to $0.80 in Q3 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Lumentum Holdings' stock advanced 2.80%, ending the trading session at $63.28.

Volume traded for the day: 1.86 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 36.66%; previous three-month period - up 19.96%; past twelve-month period - up 38.31%; and year-to-date - up 29.40%

After last Friday's close, Lumentum Holdings' market cap was at $3.81 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

