Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Shareholders of Lifetime Brands Approve Acquisition of Filament Brands

Stock Monitor: Acme United Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the voting

Lifetime had had scheduled its Special Meeting of Stockholders on February 28, 2018, where shareholders had been expected to vote giving approval for the acquisition and for the issue of fresh stock to complete the acquisition. On February 09, 2018, two leading independent proxy voting advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis had had recommended that Lifetime's shareholders vote in favor of the acquisition. Their report concluded that the deal had "sound strategic rationale, potential synergies, and expected strong earnings per share accretion".

After completing the voting process, the Company disclosed that it shareholders had approved the deal and the Company would be filing the final vote results with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the approval from shareholders in place, Lifetime expects that the acquisition would be completed on or around March 02, 2018.

Thanking the shareholders for their favorable vote, Jeffrey Siegel, Chairman and CEO of Lifetime, said:

"We are pleased with the outcome of today's vote and thank all of our stockholders for their support. The Lifetime Board and management team strongly believe in the strategic merits and value provided by the Filament acquisition, which will position Lifetime with the scale, brands, and capabilities to compete and win in today's dynamic global environment, while driving strong performance, and value for stockholders."

Lifetime Filament deal

Lifetime had announced the acquisition of Filament Brands from private equity firm Centre Partners in December 2017 in a cash plus stock deal valued $313 million. As per the terms of the deal, Lifetime would issue fresh shares of the Company representing 27% of its stock to complete the transaction. The Company planned to fund the cash portion of the deal using fresh debt and secured loans.

On completion of the deal, Rob Kay, current CEO of Filament, will take over as the CEO of Lifetime, while Jeffrey Siegel, current Chairman and CEO of Lifetime Brands, will become Executive Chairman of the combined Company. Daniel Siegel and Ronald Shiftan will continue in their current roles of President and Vice Chairman of the Board respectively. The combined Company's Board will also expand to 13 members and will include Rob Kay as well as Bruce Pollack and Michael Schnabel - the two representatives of Centre Partners. The Company will continue to be headquartered in Garden City, New York while maintaining significant presence in Seattle, Washington.

Jeffrey Siegel, Daniel Siegel, Clifford Siegel and Ronald Shiftan who jointly own nearly 11% stake in Lifetime had given their written consent supporting the deal.

The deal is expected to enhance Lifetime's portfolio of products in key product areas, increase its customer base, and gain a robust product development team and product pipeline. Combining the two kitchenware suppliers will bring together well-known brands in a wide range of categories including cookware, bakeware, gadgets and kitchen tools and tabletop. Some of Filament's top brands include Rabbit, Chef'n, Taylor, Salter and Springfield.

About Filament Brands

Seattle, Washington-based Filament is an established, category leader and innovator in the housewares industry. The Company's top brands combine longstanding heritage with best-in-class product development and design, including Rabbit, RBT, Houdini, Chef'n, VIBE, Taylor Kitchen, Taylor Bath, Taylor Weather, EatSmart, Springfield, and Salter. The Company has a global sales network and its products are sold all over the world. The Company's revenue in the last twelve months ending in September 2017 was approximately $178 million.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Garden City, New York-based Lifetime is a leading global provider of kitchenware, cutlery and cutting boards, bakeware and cookware, pantryware and spices and entertaining. The Company also offers exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide. The Company sells its products via specialty stores, department stores, national chains, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, home centers, supermarkets and off-price retailers, as well as directly to consumers through the Internet. Some of the top brands of the Company include kitchenware brands like Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Cuisine de France®, Fred® & Friends, Guy Fieri®, Kitchen Craft®, Kizmos™, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Pedrini®, Sabatier®, Savora™ and Vasconia®, tableware brands like Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Creative Tops®, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Sasaki®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Kim Parker®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and home solutions brands like Kamenstein®, Bombay®, BUILT®, Debbie Meyer® and Design for Living™

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Lifetime Brands' stock slightly dropped 0.36%, ending the trading session at $13.75.

Volume traded for the day: 25.94 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 25.52 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, Lifetime Brands' market cap was at $204.46 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.06.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Housewares & Accessories industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors