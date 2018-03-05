Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Lear Boosted its Dividend by a Whopping 40% and is Going to Trade Ex-Dividend on 6th March

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 05, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 06, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 05, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on LEA:

Dividend Declared

On February 14, 2018, Lear announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock by 40% from $0.50 per share to $0.70 per share. The next dividend is payable on March 26, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 07, 2018.

"The Company's record financial performance, balance sheet strength and very favorable outlook are allowing us to significantly increase our dividend and continue our proven track record of returning capital to our shareholders," said Matt Simoncini, Lear President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lear's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.50% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.82% for the Consumer Goods sector. Over the last five years, Lear has returned record levels of cash to the Company's shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Lear's total return to shareholders during this period was 300%, three times the return for the S&P 500.

Dividend Insight

Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.15 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Lear is forecasted to report earnings of $20.72 for the next year, which is more than seven times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.80 per share.

In Q4 2017, Lear's net cash provided by operating activities was $599 million and free cash flow was $435 million. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flows provided by operating activities was a record $1.78 billion and free cash flow was record $1.19 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Lear

On March 01, 2018, Lear announced that Frank C. Orsini has been appointed Executive Vice President and President of Seating and Jeneanne M. Hanley has been appointed Senior Vice President and President of E-Systems, effective immediately.

Since joining Lear in 1994, Mr. Orsini has held a series of positions of increasing responsibility in Seating as well as in E-Systems. In 2012, he was appointed Senior Vice President and President of Lear's E-Systems business, where he has delivered record sales, earnings, and margins.

Ms. Hanley also joined Lear in 1994 and has held a series of positions of increasing responsibility in Seating and E-Systems. In 2012, she was named Vice President - Americas Seating, where she had responsibility for the Company's Just-in-Time Seating operations in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina covering 29 manufacturing plants and 14,500 employees.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Lear's stock was slightly up 0.57%, ending the trading session at $182.30.

Volume traded for the day: 604.29 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 597.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 1.79%; previous six-month period - up 23.56%; past twelve-month period - up 26.58%; and year-to-date - up 3.19%

After last Friday's close, Lear's market cap was at $12.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

