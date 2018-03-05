

Slovakia's retail sales growth eased for the second successive month in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, advanced 4.4 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 5.6 percent gain. Sales have been rising since August 2016.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores grew 7.7 percent annually in January and those of automotive fuel alone surged by 11.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.5 percent at the start of the year.



