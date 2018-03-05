Phil Bradshaw to Lead Business Operations

Intuitive Surgical has named Phil Bradshaw as its first General Manager in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I). Mr. Bradshaw will direct business strategy and operations for the company in these countries.

Intuitive pioneered the field of robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery with the creation of its da Vinci Surgical System. Now on its fourth-generation system, the Silicon Valley, California-based company has seen more than five million robotic-assisted surgicalprocedures performed worldwide, and the da Vinci Surgical Systems' benefits explored in more than 15,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications to-date.

"Our commitment to the UK Ireland has been increasing since we entered these markets ten years ago. Phil's deep knowledge of the medical device industry and his enthusiasm for continued innovation in the UK and Irish markets, expands that commitment," said Dr. Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive. "British surgeons have been at the forefront of driving innovation and improvements in patient care and economic value to the NHS using da Vinci robotic systems, where patients can recover and return home more quickly, saving the healthcare system money," he added.

Mr. Bradshaw brings nearly three decades of experience in the medical device field working for market-leading companies, and more than eight years of general management experience in the UK and European markets. "Intuitive's impressive experience and track record of working with surgeons to provide continuous developments in robotic-assisted surgery in the UK and Ireland was very important to me," said Bradshaw. "The company's commitment to ensuring that robotic-assisted surgery becomes a standardised option for surgeons in an increasing number of indications, will allow me to serve as a champion for increased patient access here in the UK and Ireland," he continued.

Before joining Intuitive Surgical, Mr. Bradshaw worked at Medtronic as Strategic Alliance Director for EMEA within the Integrated Health Solutions Division. Prior to Medtronic, he established the Head Neck Division at Stryker UK, working in the Neurosurgical and Cranio-maxillio facial market. Additionally, Mr. Bradshaw spent 18 years with Synthes, a medical device company specialising in orthopaedics, where he fulfilled a variety of graduated sales and marketing positions, including GM roles in both the UK and Portugal.

About Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is the pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci Surgical System. The Company's mission is to make surgery more effective, less invasive and easier on surgeons, patients and their families.

About the daVinciSurgical System

There are several models of the da Vinci Surgical System. The da Vinci Surgical Systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery. da Vinci Systems offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

Important Safety Information

Serious complications may occur in any surgery, including da VinciSurgery, up to and including death. Risks include, but are not limited to, injury to tissues and organs and conversion to other surgical techniques. If your doctor needs to convert the surgery to another surgical technique, this could result in a longer operative time, additional time under anesthesia, additional or larger incisions and/or increased complications. Individual surgical results may vary. Patients who are not candidates for non-robotic minimally invasive surgery are also not candidates for da VinciSurgery. Patients should talk to their doctors to decide if da VinciSurgery is right for them. Patients and doctors should review all available information on non-surgical and surgical options in order to make an informed decision. Please also refer to www.daVinciSurgery.com/Safety for Important Safety Information.

