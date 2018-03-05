Copenhagen, 2018-03-05 13:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the period 26 February 2018 to 2 March 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.4 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 282.2 million were bought back, equivalent to 94.1 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 9:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 26 February 2018 14,634 71.74 1,049,843 27 February 2018 14,634 71.24 1,042,526 28 February 2018 19,512 70.48 1,375,206 1 March 2018 19,512 67.51 1,317,255 2 March 2018 24,390 65.42 1,595,594 Accumulated during the period 92,682 68.84 6,380,424 Accumulated under the share 4,480,468 62.98 282,177,525 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,537,013 own shares, equivalent to 3.95 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





26 February 27 February 28 February 01 March 2018 02 March 2018 2018 2018 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number of VWAP Number of VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK shares DKK shares DKK share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----- XCSE 14.634 71,74 14.634 71,24 19.512 70,48 19.512 67,51 24.390 65,42 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 14.634 71,74 14.634 71,24 19.512 70,48 19.512 67,51 24.390 65,42 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------



26 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 71,74 ---------------------------------------------- 13 72,20 XCSE 20180226 9:01:31.278000 397 71,90 XCSE 20180226 9:37:44.474000 79 72,10 XCSE 20180226 9:57:14.242000 245 72,10 XCSE 20180226 9:57:14.242000 92 72,10 XCSE 20180226 9:57:14.242000 58 72,10 XCSE 20180226 10:58:23.538000 366 72,10 XCSE 20180226 10:58:23.538000 32 72,10 XCSE 20180226 10:58:23.538000 293 71,90 XCSE 20180226 11:41:38.910000 459 71,90 XCSE 20180226 12:33:41.806000 53 71,80 XCSE 20180226 12:33:41.834000 264 71,80 XCSE 20180226 12:33:41.835000 17 71,80 XCSE 20180226 12:33:41.856000 17 71,80 XCSE 20180226 12:33:41.861000 371 71,70 XCSE 20180226 13:08:33.957000 464 71,40 XCSE 20180226 13:44:43.542000 105 71,40 XCSE 20180226 13:44:43.569000 283 71,30 XCSE 20180226 14:00:27.951000 287 71,30 XCSE 20180226 14:22:42.692000 289 71,30 XCSE 20180226 14:37:03.057000 286 71,30 XCSE 20180226 14:51:22.510000 457 71,90 XCSE 20180226 15:49:16.730000 336 71,80 XCSE 20180226 15:54:42.734000 386 71,90 XCSE 20180226 16:40:55.677000 240 71,90 XCSE 20180226 16:40:55.677000 111 71,90 XCSE 20180226 16:44:15.074000 8.634 71,74 XCSE 20180226 16:54:15.074069



27 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 71,24 ---------------------------------------------- 11 71,50 XCSE 20180227 9:09:45.468000 17 71,50 XCSE 20180227 9:09:45.468000 314 71,30 XCSE 20180227 9:12:01.977000 311 71,90 XCSE 20180227 9:49:09.857000 282 71,70 XCSE 20180227 10:07:05.447000 298 71,60 XCSE 20180227 10:14:53.997000 575 71,70 XCSE 20180227 11:05:06.452000 296 71,40 XCSE 20180227 12:02:49.160000 479 71,00 XCSE 20180227 12:03:22.323000 240 71,10 XCSE 20180227 13:11:12.818000 194 71,10 XCSE 20180227 13:11:12.818000 151 71,10 XCSE 20180227 14:04:05.696000 245 71,10 XCSE 20180227 14:04:05.696000 28 71,10 XCSE 20180227 14:23:05.548000 606 71,10 XCSE 20180227 14:23:05.683000 378 71,00 XCSE 20180227 15:08:56.534000 79 71,00 XCSE 20180227 15:08:56.534000 293 70,90 XCSE 20180227 15:40:00.346000 356 70,90 XCSE 20180227 16:01:55.143000 469 71,10 XCSE 20180227 16:32:10.989000 28 71,10 XCSE 20180227 16:32:10.989000 41 71,10 XCSE 20180227 16:32:10.989000 54 71,10 XCSE 20180227 16:44:16.114000 255 71,10 XCSE 20180227 16:44:16.114000 8.634 71,24 XCSE 20180227 17:10:26.842845



28 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 70,48 ---------------------------------------------- 28 71,80 XCSE 20180228 9:01:57.769000 461 71,60 XCSE 20180228 9:22:14.413000 300 71,80 XCSE 20180228 9:41:03.291000 309 71,50 XCSE 20180228 9:56:35.785000 290 71,40 XCSE 20180228 10:13:48.747000 354 71,20 XCSE 20180228 10:47:49.301000 292 71,30 XCSE 20180228 11:23:32.142000 63 71,20 XCSE 20180228 11:37:06.974000 125 71,20 XCSE 20180228 11:37:06.974000 64 71,20 XCSE 20180228 11:37:06.974000 61 71,20 XCSE 20180228 11:37:06.974000 299 71,10 XCSE 20180228 11:52:23.623000 399 70,60 XCSE 20180228 12:20:35.310000 312 70,50 XCSE 20180228 12:38:23.227000 314 70,50 XCSE 20180228 13:16:25.213000 192 70,30 XCSE 20180228 13:45:32.760000 287 70,30 XCSE 20180228 13:59:24.896000 295 69,60 XCSE 20180228 14:17:17.844000 101 70,30 XCSE 20180228 15:11:01.761000 510 70,30 XCSE 20180228 15:21:00.218000 606 70,20 XCSE 20180228 15:52:34.691000 15 70,20 XCSE 20180228 15:52:34.691000 302 70,10 XCSE 20180228 16:12:24.754000 291 69,70 XCSE 20180228 16:34:40.027000 471 69,60 XCSE 20180228 16:48:49.214462 1.259 69,60 XCSE 20180228 16:48:49.214500 11.512 70,48 XCSE 20180228 16:52:15.755370



01 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 67,51 ---------------------------------------------- 29 69,20 XCSE 20180301 9:01:04.221000 292 67,70 XCSE 20180301 9:10:31.371000 40 68,60 XCSE 20180301 9:43:54.048000 262 68,60 XCSE 20180301 9:47:01.979000 454 68,50 XCSE 20180301 9:59:28.935000 304 68,60 XCSE 20180301 10:16:25.067000 312 68,50 XCSE 20180301 10:48:35.243000 190 67,60 XCSE 20180301 11:14:19.358000 20 67,60 XCSE 20180301 11:14:36.567000 290 67,60 XCSE 20180301 11:16:31.390000 87 67,70 XCSE 20180301 11:54:37.676000 216 67,70 XCSE 20180301 12:04:18.480000 347 67,60 XCSE 20180301 12:09:23.818000 367 66,60 XCSE 20180301 12:39:06.519000 157 66,60 XCSE 20180301 12:42:05.999135 843 66,60 XCSE 20180301 12:43:00.031801 356 67,20 XCSE 20180301 13:19:02.473000 306 67,20 XCSE 20180301 14:04:03.876000 465 67,90 XCSE 20180301 14:59:50.086000 244 67,80 XCSE 20180301 15:00:29.513000 129 67,80 XCSE 20180301 15:00:29.513000 307 67,60 XCSE 20180301 15:41:30.019000 302 67,60 XCSE 20180301 15:41:52.044000 1.000 67,10 XCSE 20180301 15:58:38.175838 29 67,40 XCSE 20180301 16:36:04.028000 388 67,40 XCSE 20180301 16:36:04.028000 264 67,20 XCSE 20180301 16:44:26.000000 11.512 67,51 XCSE 20180301 16:48:28.658957



02 March 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 65,42 ---------------------------------------------- 30 66,50 XCSE 20180302 9:02:11.824000 312 66,30 XCSE 20180302 9:07:25.293000 335 66,70 XCSE 20180302 9:19:28.134000 315 66,60 XCSE 20180302 9:36:04.994000 117 66,30 XCSE 20180302 9:50:52.752000 197 66,30 XCSE 20180302 9:50:52.781000 319 66,30 XCSE 20180302 10:06:05.327000 302 65,90 XCSE 20180302 10:20:52.753000 231 65,80 XCSE 20180302 10:46:52.955000 236 65,80 XCSE 20180302 10:46:52.955000 310 65,50 XCSE 20180302 10:57:35.964000 324 65,60 XCSE 20180302 11:20:52.753000 62 65,60 XCSE 20180302 11:38:37.987000 251 65,60 XCSE 20180302 11:40:30.754000 307 65,50 XCSE 20180302 11:58:19.791000 310 65,30 XCSE 20180302 12:15:21.777000 308 65,40 XCSE 20180302 12:29:58.606000 317 65,40 XCSE 20180302 12:45:50.527000 340 65,40 XCSE 20180302 13:27:18.764000 143 64,80 XCSE 20180302 13:46:50.698000 171 64,80 XCSE 20180302 13:52:41.403000 700 64,60 XCSE 20180302 14:02:36.034807 109 64,60 XCSE 20180302 14:04:22.427609 454 65,30 XCSE 20180302 14:29:35.256000 94 65,10 XCSE 20180302 14:36:35.516119 97 65,10 XCSE 20180302 14:36:39.005026 33 65,20 XCSE 20180302 14:39:40.018000 33 65,20 XCSE 20180302 14:40:08.341000 264 65,20 XCSE 20180302 14:41:20.011000 1.000 65,00 XCSE 20180302 14:45:56.876974 92 65,50 XCSE 20180302 15:01:14.339000 283 65,50 XCSE 20180302 15:01:14.339000 238 64,80 XCSE 20180302 15:31:21.676000 71 64,80 XCSE 20180302 15:31:21.676000 355 64,70 XCSE 20180302 15:39:43.968000 338 65,20 XCSE 20180302 15:53:52.398000 499 65,10 XCSE 20180302 16:42:13.129000 103 65,20 XCSE 20180302 16:45:29.000399 14.390 65,42 XCSE 20180302 16:49:14.011985







Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667067