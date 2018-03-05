Union Jack Oil said on Monday that it has agreed to up its interest the drill-ready Biscathorpe Prospect to 22% and that it has raised £1.25m through a placing and subscription. The company has agreed terms on a proposed farm-in for a further 10% licence interest in PEDL253, located in the South Humber basin and containing the Biscathorpe Prospect, where the Biscathorpe-2 conventional exploration well is planned to be drilled around mid-2018. Union Jack also said it has entered into a ...

