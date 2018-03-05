Subtitling and dubbing group ZOO Digital said it expected full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be "at least" $2.3m, up from 2016's $1.8m. Full year revenue expected to be at least $28m compared with $16.5m a year earlier, Zoo said in a trading statement. Localisation services (subtitling and dubbing) continue to grow strongly and are expected to represent in the region of 70% of overall revenue against 52% in 2016. "Investment has continued in establishing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...