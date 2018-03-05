Eurozone retail sales fell on the month but rose on the year in January, according to the latest figures from Eurostat Sales were down 0.1% compared to December 2017, easing from a 1% decline the month before but missing expectations for a 0.3% increase. Sales of non-food products were down 0.3%, while food, drink and tobacco sales declined 0.2%, but automotive fuel sales were up 0.1%. On the year, sales were up 2.3% compared to a revised 2.1% gain in December and ahead of expectations of a 2.1% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...