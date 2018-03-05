Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Rigel Pharma to Exhibit 2 Fostamatinib Presentations at 4th Biennial Summit of Thrombosis & Hemostasis Societies of North America

Stock Monitor: Diplomat Pharmacy Post Earnings Reporting

THSNA is a collaboration of the fifteen leading non-profit organizations in the fields of Thrombosis and Hemostasis. THSNA 2018 will provide a focused forum for networking, learning, and sharing know-how across disciplines and disease states to approximately 1,500 attendees who are expected to participate in the event.

Details of the Presentation

The two presentations comprise:

Data from the FIT Phase-3 extension study (FIT3) in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) - It will be exhibited in the form of an oral presentation titled: "Platelet responses in placebo patients with long-duration chronic immune thrombocytopenia initiating fostamatinib in the 049 open-label extension study'. This presentation will be made on March 10, 2018, at 10:15am PT at Marriott Grand Ballroom 10, Marriott Marquis, San Diego.

Preliminary data from the SOAR Phase-2 clinical study in patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) - It will be exhibited in the form of a poster presentation titled: "Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is active in the treatment of warm antibody auto-immune hemolytic anemia: results of the SOAR Phase-2, multicenter, open-label study'. This presentation will be made on March 08, 2018, at 3:30 - 4:15pm PT at Pacific Ballroom, Marriott Marquis, San Diego.

ITP, A Bleeding Disorder

In case of people suffering with ITP, the immune system attacks patients' blood platelets, which play an active role in blood clotting and healing. ITP symptoms include excessive bruising and bleeding. In fact, in case of chronic ITP, patients live with a high risk of severe bleeding events that can lead to severe medical complications and can even be fatal. The existing treatment for ITP includes steroids, blood platelet production boosters (TPOs), and splenectomy. However, these treatment options are not enough for the adequate treatment of ITP. Therefore, there is a significant medical need for more suitable treatment options for patients suffering with ITP.

AIHA, A Serious Blood Disorder

AIHA is a rare blood-related disorder wherein the immune system produces antibodies that destroy patients' own red blood cells. At present, this condition affects nearly 40,000 adult patients in the US. AIHA is a severe, debilitating disease, and patients suffering with this condition are in great need for adequate medical treatment. Nonetheless, there are no FDA-approved disease-targeted therapies for AIHA as yet.

Fostamatinib Has the Potential to Treat AIHA and ITP

Fostamatinib disodium is Rigel's oral investigational drug candidate that has been specifically designed to constrain spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK), which is an important signaling component in the body's immune system. SYK inhibition by Fostamatinib can affect antibody-mediated platelet destruction, which is the underlying cause of ITP. Besides, SYK inhibition can also impair antibody-mediated red blood cell destruction in AIHA. Thus, this drug has the potential to treat these two conditions, for which there are no approved therapies till now.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Rigel Pharma's stock rose 4.32%, ending the trading session at $3.86.

Volume traded for the day: 1.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 56.91%; and past twelve-month period - up 37.86%

After last Friday's close, Rigel Pharma's market cap was at $541.98 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drugs - Generic industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors