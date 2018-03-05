Clear Island Waters Health Precinct Is About to Celebrate Its First Half-Year Anniversary

CIWHP Provides a Wide Number of Services Including Acupuncture, IV Nutritional Therapy, Skin Cancer Checks and More

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2018 / The founders of Clear Island Waters Health Precinct (CIWHP) are pleased to announce that they are about to celebrate a very significant milestone: their first half-year anniversary.

As a company spokesperson noted, in the six months that CIWHP has been open, they have quickly earned a well-deserved reputation for their wide range of healthcare services along with the kind, caring and professional manner of the doctors and staff. They offer a number of services including acupuncture, PRP anti-wrinkle injections, skin cancer checks and treatments including melanoma.

From patients who need help with chronic disease management or medical exams for pre-employment, driver's licensing and WorkCover to those who wish to try intravenous nutrition therapy, CIWHP is a one-stop holistic medicine shop.

The friendly and experienced team of doctors and staff strives to make sure that they meet each and every patient's health needs. Instead of rushing through appointments, they are devoted to spending ample consultation time with every patient - as well as staying on time for their appointments.

The bulk billing doctors offer five initial courtesy consultations with patients that do not require any out-of-pocket payments; these appointments will help people to understand the many services that are provided at the Gold Coast medical centre.

'Our doctors believe that education is invaluable and hence dedicate themselves to teaching medical students from the two big local universities, Griffith University and Bond University; in addition, we are accredited as a GP registrar training practice and also participated in Australian Medical Acupuncture College doctor's training,' the company spokesperson noted, adding that they are all passionate about their work and constantly updating their knowledge via conferences, seminars, courses, small group discussion and CPR training.



About Clear Island Waters Health Precinct:

At Clear Island Waters Health Precinct, they believe the best health outcome is achieved by living well and being proactive. Their goal is to provide good quality healthcare with a holistic approach. They aim to offer readily accessible and affordable services to meet their patients' health needs. Their doctors are all highly qualified, professional GPs whose aim and work ethnic is to serve their patients to the best of their ability. For more information, and to read the bios about the physicians who are on staff at CIWHP, please visit http://www.ciwhp.com.au/our-doctors.html.

