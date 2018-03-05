Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: United Fire Group Has Paid Dividend Consecutively Since 1968; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 06, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 05, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFCS) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 06, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 05, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on UFCS:

Dividend Declared

On February 23, 2018, United Fire Group's Board of Directors declared a common stock quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. This dividend will be payable March 22, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 07, 2018.

United Fire Group's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.51% compared to the average dividend yield of 5.12% for the Financial sector. This dividend will mark the Company's 50th consecutive year of paying quarterly dividends. UFG has consistently paid a quarterly cash dividend since March 1968.

Dividend Insight

United Fire Group has a trailing twelve months (ttm) dividend pay-out ratio of 45.38%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.45 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, United Fire Group is forecasted to report earnings of $2.42 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.12 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, United Fire Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled $95.56 million compared to $89.19 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2017 were $4.2 billion, which included $3.4 billion of invested assets. United Fire Group's book value was $39.06 per share, reflecting an increase of $2.02 per share, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2016. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well-positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

About United Fire Group, Inc.

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, through its insurance Company subsidiaries, United Fire Group is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and it is represented by approximately 1,200 independent agencies. United Fire Group is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, United Fire Group's stock marginally advanced 0.99%, ending the trading session at $45.07.

Volume traded for the day: 105.72 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 85.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.87%; previous six-month period - up 8.29%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.16%

After last Friday's close, United Fire Group's market cap was at $1.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.49%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

