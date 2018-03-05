VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - VOF announces inclusion in FTSE 250 Index

5 March 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("the Company' or "VOF')

VOF announces inclusion in FTSE 250 Index

London - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LN: VOF), an investment company established to target key growth segments in Vietnam and managed by VinaCapital, today announces that VOF has been included as a constituent in the FTSE 250 Index, effective from the start of trading on 5 March 2018.

"Our entry into the FTSE 250 will help in our ongoing efforts to elevate our profile, reach a broader investor base, and reduce the discount between share price and net asset value. This process began nearly two years ago with our move to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market in March 2016, and since then, our performance and returns have been strong. We are also proud to be the only Vietnam-focused fund that pays a dividend to shareholders,' said Andy Ho, Managing Director of VOF.

About VOF

Launched in 2003, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited is a Guernsey-domiciled, closed-ended investment company. VOF's investment objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment either in Vietnam or in companies with a substantial majority of their assets, operations, revenues or income in, or derived from, Vietnam.

VOF is classified as a registered closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme under the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 1987 and is subject to The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008.

VOF is managed by VinaCapital Fund Management Limited, an entity managed and regulated in Vietnam by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

About VinaCapital

Founded in 2003, VinaCapital is a leading investment and asset management firm headquartered in Vietnam, with a diversified portfolio of USD1.8 billion in assets under management. The firm has two closed-ended funds that trade on the London Stock Exchange: the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, which trades on the Main Market, and VinaLand Limited which trades on the AIM. VinaCapital also manages the Forum One - VCG Partners Vietnam Fund, one of Vietnam's largest open-ended UCITS-compliant funds, the Vietnam Equity Special Access Fund, numerous segregated accounts, and two domestic funds. VinaCapital also has joint ventures with Draper Fisher Jurvetson in venture capital, and Warburg Pincus in hospitality and lodging. VinaCapital's expertise spans a full range of asset classes including capital markets, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and fixed income.

