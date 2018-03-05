

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages, said it has appointed Steven Oakland as Chief Executive Officer and President of the company.



Oakland succeeds Sam Reed, Chairman, President and CEO of TreeHouse Foods, who will serve as non-Executive Chairman of the Board through July 1, 2018, at which time Reed will retire from the company.



Oakland also joined the company's board of directors effective March 2, 2018. He will assume his executive duties on March 26, 2018.



Oakland was most recently Vice Chair and President, U.S. Food and Beverage at J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), where he led the $5 billion U.S. Food and Beverage businesses across all channels, including U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, Natural Foods, U.S. Retail Sales, and Marketing Services.



